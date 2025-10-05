ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Toss Drama In IND Vs PAK Clash As Fatima Sana Declared Winner Despite Misheard Call

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan saw intense pre-match moments, including subtle controversies and charged rituals, creating anticipation and setting a tense tone before the first ball

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face Pakistan in Match 6 of ICC Women's World Cup 2025

  • Pakistan won the toss amid confusion, with Fatima Sana’s call reportedly misheard by the match referee

  • After winning the toss, Pakistan chose to bowl first, giving India Women a chance to set a target

India and Pakistan are playing against each other in the ICC Women's World Cup Match 6 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday. However, the contest was overshadowed by a controversial incident during the toss.

As the two captains, Harmanpreet Kaur of India and Fatima Sana of Pakistan, approached the field for the coin flip, a miscommunication led to confusion over the toss outcome. Fatima Sana clearly called "tails," but match referee Shandre Fritz and broadcaster Mel Jones misheard it as "heads." Despite the coin landing on heads, the toss was awarded to Pakistan, allowing Sana to choose to bowl first

No Handashake Policy Adds Fuel To The Fire

Compounding the controversy, both captains adhered to the "no handshake" policy that has been a point of contention in recent India-Pakistan cricket encounters. Following the precedent set by Indian men's team captain Suryakumar Yadav during the Asia Cup 2025, Harmanpreet Kaur refrained from shaking hands with Fatima Sana during the toss.

The combination of the toss controversy and the no-handshake policy has added a layer of tension to the longstanding rivalry between the two nations.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup, Match 6: Playing XIs

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Published At:
