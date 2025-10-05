ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Toss Drama In IND Vs PAK Clash As Fatima Sana Declared Winner Despite Misheard Call

As the two captains, Harmanpreet Kaur of India and Fatima Sana of Pakistan, approached the field for the coin flip, a miscommunication led to confusion over the toss outcome. Fatima Sana clearly called "tails," but match referee Shandre Fritz and broadcaster Mel Jones misheard it as "heads." Despite the coin landing on heads, the toss was awarded to Pakistan, allowing Sana to choose to bowl first