Cricket

ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Mighty Australia thrashed New Zealand women by a big margin in match 10 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at Sharjah on Tuesday

australia beat new zealand women X t20 world cup
Australia women players celebrating after a wicket of New Zealand women batter in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X | T20 World Cup
info_icon

Australia women played their second match of Group A in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. They registered a big 60-run win against the neighbours, New Zealand women at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, 8 October. (Highlights | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The Alyssa Healy-led Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss and posted a respectable total of 148/8 after 20 overs. Opener batter Beth Mooney was the highest run-scorer with 40 off 32 balls and coming to bat at number three, Ellyse Perry played a 30-run knock off just 24 balls.

Phoebe Litchfield played a run-a-ball inning of 18 runs but none of the lower-order batters scored in double-digits. The White Ferns bowled brilliantly and kept their opponents at bay in the death overs.

New Zealand batter Amelia Kerr trying to take a second run against India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. - Photo: X | Vashu Sain
IND-W Vs NZ-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Umpires Call Amelia Kerr Back After Bizarre Run-Out

BY Jagdish Yadav

The Kiwi all-rounder Amelia Kerr took four wickets whereas Rosemary Mair and Brooke Halliday took a brace of wickets each.

The right-arm fast-medium Megan Schutt bowled the most economical 3-wicket spells in Women’s T20 World Cup history to give Australia a dream start when they came to defend a modest total.

New Zealand women started well and made 54 runs in the first 10 overs with the loss of just one wicket of the opener batter Georgia Plimmer. The other opener batter Suzie Bates (20 off 27 balls) lost her wicket on the first delivery of the 11th over which opened the floodgates for the Kiwi team.

Kerr was the highest run-scorer for New Zealand women in the match with 29 off 31 balls. The middle-order collapsed and Australia never gave them any chance to stand up.

Annabel Sutherland took three wickets like Schutt whereas Sophie Molineux took two wickets. Megan Schutt was awarded Player of the Match for her bowling figures of 3.2-1-3-3.

Check out all the action and highlights from ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, HERE.

Group A Points table of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2024 after match 10.
Group A Points table of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 after match 10. Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

After this win, Australia are leading the points table in Group A and New Zealand slipped to number three with one win and one loss in two games.

Group B Points table of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2024 after match 10.
Group B Points table of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 after match 10. Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be available to live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rajasthan Vs Puducherry Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group B Round 1 Match
  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: How India Women Can Still Qualify For Semi-Finals?
  3. Services Vs Meghalaya Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch, Elite Group A Round 1 Match
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Crawley, Root Lead England Fightback After Shakeel, Salman Take Pakistan To 556 - In Pics
  5. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
Football News
  1. Women's Champions League: Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea Women Beat Real Madrid 3-2 At Stamford Bridge - In Pics
  2. UEFA Nations League 2024: Second England Call-Up 'Means So Much' To Dominic Solanke
  3. Chelsea Star Cole Palmer Named England's Men's Player Of The Year
  4. Women's Champions League: Chelsea Women Beat Real Madrid Women 3-2 In Thriller
  5. Jack Grealish Believes He Should Have Been In England's Euro 2024 Squad
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters 2024: Novak Djokovic Crushes Flavio Cobolli On Path To 100th Tour-Level Title
  2. Coco Gauff's China Open 2024 Victory Confirms She Is Headed In 'Right Direction'
  3. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  4. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  5. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Poll Results Unexpected, Says Rahul Gandhi In First Reaction | What's Congress's Allegation
  2. Two Army Soldiers Abducted By Terrorists In J&K's Anantnag: One Found Dead, Another Escapes
  3. 'Victim's Blood On Accused's Jeans...': CBI Holds Sanjay Roy As 'Sole Accused' In Kolkata Doctor's Rape
  4. RBI Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged For 10th Time In A Row
  5. Election Results: 8 BJP Ministers In Haryana, Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter In J&K Fail To Win | Key Losers
Entertainment News
  1. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  2. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  3. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  4. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  5. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  2. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  3. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  4. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu's 'Destruction Like Gaza' Warning Amid Raging Fight In Lebanon | The Latest
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Confirms Nasrallah's Successors Killed In New Message For Lebanon | Latest
  3. 2024 Nobel Prize: John J Hopfield, Geoffrey E Hinton Awarded Nobel Physics Prize
  4. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  5. Israel Marks 1 Year Oct 7 Attacks Amid Protests Against Aggression In Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  2. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
  3. Jammu & Kashmir Vs Maharashtra Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A Round 1 Match
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 9, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Set For 'Historic' Third Term In State | Highlights
  6. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu's 'Destruction Like Gaza' Warning Amid Raging Fight In Lebanon | The Latest
  7. Election Results: 8 BJP Ministers In Haryana, Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter In J&K Fail To Win | Key Losers
  8. Navratri Kanya Pujan 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Everything You Should Know