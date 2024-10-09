Australia women played their second match of Group A in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. They registered a big 60-run win against the neighbours, New Zealand women at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, 8 October. (Highlights | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Alyssa Healy-led Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss and posted a respectable total of 148/8 after 20 overs. Opener batter Beth Mooney was the highest run-scorer with 40 off 32 balls and coming to bat at number three, Ellyse Perry played a 30-run knock off just 24 balls.
Phoebe Litchfield played a run-a-ball inning of 18 runs but none of the lower-order batters scored in double-digits. The White Ferns bowled brilliantly and kept their opponents at bay in the death overs.
The Kiwi all-rounder Amelia Kerr took four wickets whereas Rosemary Mair and Brooke Halliday took a brace of wickets each.
The right-arm fast-medium Megan Schutt bowled the most economical 3-wicket spells in Women’s T20 World Cup history to give Australia a dream start when they came to defend a modest total.
New Zealand women started well and made 54 runs in the first 10 overs with the loss of just one wicket of the opener batter Georgia Plimmer. The other opener batter Suzie Bates (20 off 27 balls) lost her wicket on the first delivery of the 11th over which opened the floodgates for the Kiwi team.
Kerr was the highest run-scorer for New Zealand women in the match with 29 off 31 balls. The middle-order collapsed and Australia never gave them any chance to stand up.
Annabel Sutherland took three wickets like Schutt whereas Sophie Molineux took two wickets. Megan Schutt was awarded Player of the Match for her bowling figures of 3.2-1-3-3.
After this win, Australia are leading the points table in Group A and New Zealand slipped to number three with one win and one loss in two games.
Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming
All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be available to live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.