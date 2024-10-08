Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W Chasing AUS-W's 149-Run Target!

Australia's Ellyse Perry bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

The six-time Women’s T20 World Cup champions, Australia, have once again showcased their dominance by securing a convincing 6-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their opening match. Meanwhile, New Zealand kicked off their campaign with a strong 58-run win against India. Today, both the Aussie and Kiwi women will face off at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with a win likely confirming their spot in the semi-finals. Catch the live score of the match here

LIVE UPDATES

8 Oct 2024, 09:21:44 pm IST Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W Chasing The Target! Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer are at the crease, leading New Zealand's chase. Sophie Molineux, bowling left-arm orthodox, is currently in the attack. It may be early in the innings, but the Aussies are spreading out nicely in the field! NZ-W: 7-0(2)

8 Oct 2024, 09:04:08 pm IST Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: The Last Over! In the final over, Halliday successfully stumps Sutherland! Sophie Molineux steps in and hits a four, while Tahlia McGrath contributes 9 off 7. Australia-W finishe their innings at 148/8. AUS-W: 148-8(20)

8 Oct 2024, 08:51:39 pm IST Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: After 17 Overs Litchfield goes down for 18 runs off 18 balls, falling victim to Halliday’s short delivery, which Kerr catches! Now at the crease is Ashleigh Gardner, and Georgia Wareham joins her. Amelia Kerr, with impressive figures of 3 overs, 22 runs, and 3 wickets, returns to the attack.

AUS-W: 129-5 (17.2)

8 Oct 2024, 08:42:42 pm IST Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Amelia Kerr's Wonders! Amelia Kerr has just held the breath of all watching! She’s taken down Kiwis' biggest fear of the moment Perry, who departs for 30 off 24 balls. Kerr then claims Grace Harris, who couldn’t even settle in, out for 0 off 1 ball. AUS-W: 117-4(15.2)

8 Oct 2024, 08:32:58 pm IST Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Perry Hits SIX! Perry hits her first six and Australia’s first of the campaign! What a shot, showcasing her unique talent. Under pressure, Perry shines like a diamond, scoring 26 off 21 balls with two fours and that six. Litchfield adds 8 off 7, including a boundary, helping Australia cross the 100-run mark in just 13 overs! AUS-W: 109-2(13.3)

8 Oct 2024, 08:28:25 pm IST Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: OUTT!!! Mooney Goes Down! And that's exactly what Sophie Devine's side needed! Mooney's impressive innings come to an end at 40 off 32 balls. Amelia Kerr delivers a well-tossed delivery that spins dangerously; Mooney edges it thickly, and Green at mid-off takes the catch, breaking the partnership! Now, Ellyse Perry at the crease is joined by Phoebe Litchfield. AUS-W: 87-2(12)

8 Oct 2024, 08:17:53 pm IST Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: After 10 Overs And that marks the tenth over! With the resilient Beth Mooney's 32 off 27 balls and the Perry holding steady at 6 off 13 balls under pressure, Australia have stabilized their innings. New Zealand are eager to break this partnership. Lea Tahuhu returns to the attack, having bowled 1 over for 7 runs without a wicket. AUS-W: 69-1(10)

8 Oct 2024, 07:59:52 pm IST Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Healy Falls! Mair finally claims the big fish, taking down Healy, who was just dominating the innings with four fours, scoring 26 off 20 balls already. Healy departs, and now the world's number one all-rounder, Ellyse Perry, steps up to the crease. AUS-W: 45-1(6.1)

8 Oct 2024, 07:50:15 pm IST Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Healy Departs With 4 Fours, AUS-W At 43/1 After 5 Overs Alyssa Healy is on fire today, hitting three boundaries for a quick 21 off 16 balls! Alongside Mooney, who has 7 off 8 balls, they’ve propelled Australia to a strong start at 29-0 after four overs. Now, Lea Tahuhu, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack for New Zealand. AUS-W: 31-0(4.1)

8 Oct 2024, 07:37:05 pm IST Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Thrill Begins! Australia has taken the field in their green and yellow, while New Zealand is in their iconic black caps as the match kicks off. Beth Mooney and captain Alyssa Healy are at the crease, with Mair set to opened the attack. AUS-W: 3-0 (1.2)

8 Oct 2024, 07:27:59 pm IST Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pitch Report Mel Jones and Pommie Mbangwa: The temperature is slightly cooler at 36 degrees Celsius, and the pitch remains unchanged from yesterday, that is 73m straight boundary and 59m and 63m square boundaries. The conditions favor spinners, with lower bounce expected. There’s plenty of even grass on the pitch, which should help maintain its integrity.

8 Oct 2024, 07:11:17 pm IST Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Playing XIs New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt

8 Oct 2024, 07:05:08 pm IST Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Update Australia Women have won the toss and have opted to bat first against New Zealand women at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

8 Oct 2024, 06:49:07 pm IST Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Head To Head Australia women and New Zealand women have met 52 time in the T20 format. Out of these games, Australia won 28 times, with New Zealand emerging victorious only 21 times. One match ended in no result and one was tied.

8 Oct 2024, 06:41:18 pm IST Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Squads New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown