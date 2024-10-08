Cricket

Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W Chasing AUS-W's 149-Run Target!

Follow the live score and updates from the Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match right here

Uzma Fatima
Uzma Fatima
8 October 2024
8 October 2024
Australia's Ellyse Perry bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
The six-time Women’s T20 World Cup champions, Australia, have once again showcased their dominance by securing a convincing 6-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their opening match. Meanwhile, New Zealand kicked off their campaign with a strong 58-run win against India. Today, both the Aussie and Kiwi women will face off at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with a win likely confirming their spot in the semi-finals. Catch the live score of the match here
LIVE UPDATES

Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W Chasing The Target!

Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer are at the crease, leading New Zealand's chase. Sophie Molineux, bowling left-arm orthodox, is currently in the attack. It may be early in the innings, but the Aussies are spreading out nicely in the field!

NZ-W: 7-0(2)

Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: The Last Over!

In the final over, Halliday successfully stumps Sutherland! Sophie Molineux steps in and hits a four, while Tahlia McGrath contributes 9 off 7. Australia-W finishe their innings at 148/8.

AUS-W: 148-8(20)

Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: After 17 Overs

Litchfield goes down for 18 runs off 18 balls, falling victim to Halliday’s short delivery, which Kerr catches!

Now at the crease is Ashleigh Gardner, and Georgia Wareham joins her. Amelia Kerr, with impressive figures of 3 overs, 22 runs, and 3 wickets, returns to the attack.


AUS-W: 129-5 (17.2)

Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Amelia Kerr's Wonders! 

Amelia Kerr has just held the breath of all watching! She’s taken down Kiwis' biggest fear of the moment Perry, who departs for 30 off 24 balls. Kerr then claims Grace Harris, who couldn’t even settle in, out for 0 off 1 ball.

AUS-W: 117-4(15.2)

Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Perry Hits SIX!

Perry hits her first six and Australia’s first of the campaign! What a shot, showcasing her unique talent. Under pressure, Perry shines like a diamond, scoring 26 off 21 balls with two fours and that six.

Litchfield adds 8 off 7, including a boundary, helping Australia cross the 100-run mark in just 13 overs!

AUS-W: 109-2(13.3)

Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: OUTT!!! Mooney Goes Down! 

And that's exactly what Sophie Devine's side needed! Mooney's impressive innings come to an end at 40 off 32 balls.

Amelia Kerr delivers a well-tossed delivery that spins dangerously; Mooney edges it thickly, and Green at mid-off takes the catch, breaking the partnership! Now, Ellyse Perry at the crease is joined by Phoebe Litchfield.

AUS-W: 87-2(12)

Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: After 10 Overs 

And that marks the tenth over! With the resilient Beth Mooney's 32 off 27 balls and the Perry holding steady at 6 off 13 balls under pressure, Australia have stabilized their innings. New Zealand are eager to break this partnership. Lea Tahuhu returns to the attack, having bowled 1 over for 7 runs without a wicket.

AUS-W: 69-1(10)

Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Healy Falls!

Mair finally claims the big fish, taking down Healy, who was just dominating the innings with four fours, scoring 26 off 20 balls already. Healy departs, and now the world's number one all-rounder, Ellyse Perry, steps up to the crease.

AUS-W: 45-1(6.1)

Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Healy Departs With 4 Fours, AUS-W At 43/1 After 5 Overs

Alyssa Healy is on fire today, hitting three boundaries for a quick 21 off 16 balls! Alongside Mooney, who has 7 off 8 balls, they’ve propelled Australia to a strong start at 29-0 after four overs. Now, Lea Tahuhu, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack for New Zealand.

AUS-W: 31-0(4.1)

Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Thrill Begins! 

Australia has taken the field in their green and yellow, while New Zealand is in their iconic black caps as the match kicks off. Beth Mooney and captain Alyssa Healy are at the crease, with Mair set to opened the attack.

AUS-W: 3-0 (1.2)

Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pitch Report 

Mel Jones and Pommie Mbangwa: The temperature is slightly cooler at 36 degrees Celsius, and the pitch remains unchanged from yesterday, that is 73m straight boundary and 59m and 63m square boundaries. The conditions favor spinners, with lower bounce expected. There’s plenty of even grass on the pitch, which should help maintain its integrity.

Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Playing XIs 

New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt

Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Update 

Australia Women have won the toss and have opted to bat first against New Zealand women at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Head To Head 

Australia women and New Zealand women have met 52 time in the T20 format. Out of these games, Australia won 28 times, with New Zealand emerging victorious only 21 times. One match ended in no result and one was tied.

Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Squads

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown

Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Match Timing

The Australia vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 from 7:30pm IST. The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. (Live Scorecard)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W Chasing AUS-W's 149-Run Target!
  2. International Masters League To Be Played From November 17 To December 8
  3. Vidarbha Vs Andhra Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group B Round 1 Match
  4. Kerala Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group C Round 1 Match
  5. Madhya Pradesh Vs Karnataka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 1 Match
Football News
  1. Fiorentina Vs AC Milan, Serie A: Theo Hernandez Suspended For Two Games For Protests After Loss
  2. Andres Iniesta: Former Barcelona, Spain Midfielder Announces Retirement
  3. Women's Super League: Bonmati Refuses To Rule Out WSL Move But Open To Retiring At Barcelona
  4. Mauricio Pochettino Adds Longtime Assistants To US Staff On First Day As National Team Coach
  5. FIFA 2026 World Cup Asian Qualifiers Round 3 Preview: Australia, China Seek First Wins
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters 2024: Novak Djokovic Crushes Flavio Cobolli On Path To 100th Tour-Level Title
  2. Coco Gauff's China Open 2024 Victory Confirms She Is Headed In 'Right Direction'
  3. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  4. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  5. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Secures Majority Mark; Congress Awaits Rohtak Seat Result
  2. Jammu and Kashmir Election Result LIVE: 'Clear, Decisive Mandate', Says Jairam Ramesh; Omar Abdullah To Be Next CM
  3. Women In Haryana Assembly Polls: The Selja Factor 
  4. Why Congress Fell Short In Haryana Despite Increasing Vote Share
  5. For The Congress, It Is A Mixed Bag in Jammu & Kashmir
Entertainment News
  1. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  2. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  3. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  4. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  5. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  2. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  3. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  4. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
World News
  1. 2024 Nobel Prize: John J Hopfield, Geoffrey E Hinton Awarded Nobel Physics Prize
  2. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  3. Israel Marks 1 Year Oct 7 Attacks Amid Protests Against Aggression In Gaza
  4. North Korea's Kim Again Threatens To Use Nuclear Weapons Against South Korea, US
  5. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Vows To Bring Hostages Back, Another Hezbollah Leader Killed | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Full List Of Winners
  2. J&K Election Results: Omar Abdullah Set To Be CM As NC-Congress Secures Comfortable Majority
  3. Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Party-Wise Winners List
  4. Haryana Polls: BJP's Shruti Choudhry, Ex-CM's Granddaughter, Defeats Cousin In Tosham
  5. PDP Fails To Revive Itself As Distrust Lingers Over Alliance With BJP
  6. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  7. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  8. Jammu and Kashmir Election Result LIVE: 'Clear, Decisive Mandate', Says Jairam Ramesh; Omar Abdullah To Be Next CM