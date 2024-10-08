Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W Chasing AUS-W's 149-Run Target!

Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W Chasing The Target!
Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer are at the crease, leading New Zealand's chase. Sophie Molineux, bowling left-arm orthodox, is currently in the attack. It may be early in the innings, but the Aussies are spreading out nicely in the field!
NZ-W: 7-0(2)
Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: The Last Over!
In the final over, Halliday successfully stumps Sutherland! Sophie Molineux steps in and hits a four, while Tahlia McGrath contributes 9 off 7. Australia-W finishe their innings at 148/8.
AUS-W: 148-8(20)
Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: After 17 Overs
Litchfield goes down for 18 runs off 18 balls, falling victim to Halliday’s short delivery, which Kerr catches!
Now at the crease is Ashleigh Gardner, and Georgia Wareham joins her. Amelia Kerr, with impressive figures of 3 overs, 22 runs, and 3 wickets, returns to the attack.
AUS-W: 129-5 (17.2)
Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Amelia Kerr's Wonders!
Amelia Kerr has just held the breath of all watching! She’s taken down Kiwis' biggest fear of the moment Perry, who departs for 30 off 24 balls. Kerr then claims Grace Harris, who couldn’t even settle in, out for 0 off 1 ball.
AUS-W: 117-4(15.2)
Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Perry Hits SIX!
Perry hits her first six and Australia’s first of the campaign! What a shot, showcasing her unique talent. Under pressure, Perry shines like a diamond, scoring 26 off 21 balls with two fours and that six.
Litchfield adds 8 off 7, including a boundary, helping Australia cross the 100-run mark in just 13 overs!
AUS-W: 109-2(13.3)
Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: OUTT!!! Mooney Goes Down!
And that's exactly what Sophie Devine's side needed! Mooney's impressive innings come to an end at 40 off 32 balls.
Amelia Kerr delivers a well-tossed delivery that spins dangerously; Mooney edges it thickly, and Green at mid-off takes the catch, breaking the partnership! Now, Ellyse Perry at the crease is joined by Phoebe Litchfield.
AUS-W: 87-2(12)
Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: After 10 Overs
And that marks the tenth over! With the resilient Beth Mooney's 32 off 27 balls and the Perry holding steady at 6 off 13 balls under pressure, Australia have stabilized their innings. New Zealand are eager to break this partnership. Lea Tahuhu returns to the attack, having bowled 1 over for 7 runs without a wicket.
AUS-W: 69-1(10)
Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Healy Falls!
Mair finally claims the big fish, taking down Healy, who was just dominating the innings with four fours, scoring 26 off 20 balls already. Healy departs, and now the world's number one all-rounder, Ellyse Perry, steps up to the crease.
AUS-W: 45-1(6.1)
Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Healy Departs With 4 Fours, AUS-W At 43/1 After 5 Overs
Alyssa Healy is on fire today, hitting three boundaries for a quick 21 off 16 balls! Alongside Mooney, who has 7 off 8 balls, they’ve propelled Australia to a strong start at 29-0 after four overs. Now, Lea Tahuhu, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack for New Zealand.
AUS-W: 31-0(4.1)
Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Thrill Begins!
Australia has taken the field in their green and yellow, while New Zealand is in their iconic black caps as the match kicks off. Beth Mooney and captain Alyssa Healy are at the crease, with Mair set to opened the attack.
AUS-W: 3-0 (1.2)
Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pitch Report
Mel Jones and Pommie Mbangwa: The temperature is slightly cooler at 36 degrees Celsius, and the pitch remains unchanged from yesterday, that is 73m straight boundary and 59m and 63m square boundaries. The conditions favor spinners, with lower bounce expected. There’s plenty of even grass on the pitch, which should help maintain its integrity.
Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Playing XIs
New Zealand Women (Playing XI): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson
Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt
Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Update
Australia Women have won the toss and have opted to bat first against New Zealand women at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Head To Head
Australia women and New Zealand women have met 52 time in the T20 format. Out of these games, Australia won 28 times, with New Zealand emerging victorious only 21 times. One match ended in no result and one was tied.
Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Squads
New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown
Australia-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Match Timing
The Australia vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 from 7:30pm IST. The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. (Live Scorecard)