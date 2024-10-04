Cricket

IND-W Vs NZ-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Umpires Call Amelia Kerr Back After Bizarre Run-Out

The delay in the second run was the reason for the umpire's decision but the Indian camp was not happy with this decision

ind vs nz X vashu sain
New Zealand batter Amelia Kerr trying to take a second run against India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X | Vashu Sain
info_icon

New Zealand batter Amelia Kerr was given not out by the umpires after being well short of her crease during match 4 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 between India women and New Zealand women held in Dubai on Friday. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)

The incident happened on the last delivery of the 14th over when Kerr pushed the ball towards long-off and ran for a single. The fielder, Harmanpreet Kaur collected the ball comfortably. Sophie Devine found a delay in the throw and called for the second run.

Kerr obliged her call but Kaur threw the ball towards the keeper who collected the ball and dismantled the wickets. Kerr knew she was well short of the crease and started walking towards the pavilion.

The umpires called her back, which increased displeasure among the Indian players. Captain Kaur started asking the umpires, and they informed her that the ball was already dead when they started the second run.

Indian women's team. - X/BCCIWomen
India At Women's T20 World Cup 2024: 'We Can Beat Any Team' - Harmanpreet Kaur

BY PTI

The delay in the second run was the reason for the umpire's decision but the Indian camp was not happy with this decision.

Kerr, though, could not make use of the lifeline and got holed out at the covers in the next over of Renuka Thakur Singh. She made 13 runs in her 22-ball knock.

Amelia Kerr plays for Mumbai Indians Women in the Women's Premier League (WPL) in India which is led by Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Earlier, the White Ferns elected to bat first after winning the toss and made a 160/4 in 20 overs. Sophie Devine made an unbeaten 57-run knock off just 36 balls. Openers Suzie Bates (27) and Georgia Plimmer (34) also played crucial knocks.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: Devine Fifty Takes Kiwis To 160-Run Total; NZ-W 160/4 (20 Overs)
  2. South Korea Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 11
  3. Indonesia Vs Japan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 12
  4. RSA-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits Hit Fifties In South Africa's 10-Wicket Win Over West Indies
  5. India Vs New Zealand Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W Bowl First - Check Playing 11s
Football News
  1. FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL 2024-25: FCG 2-3 NEUFC; Gaurs Search For Equaliser
  2. Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso Wary Of Holstein Kiel Threat Ahead Of Landmark Leverkusen Outing
  3. Champions League: Lille Loss A Reality Check For Real Madrid, Says Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti
  4. Premier League: Enzo Maresca Calls On Goal-Happy Chelsea To Tighten Up Versus Nottingham Forest
  5. Premier League: Fabian Hurzeler Keen To Show Response After Learning From First Brighton Loss
Tennis News
  1. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
  2. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  3. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  4. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  5. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  2. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  3. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  4. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  5. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanpur Couple Cons Elderly In ₹35 Crore 'Time Machine' Scam Claiming To Reverse Aging
  2. Protests Erupt In Srinagar Over Hezbollah Leader's Killing | In Photos
  3. Criminal Cases Shouldn't Be Slapped Against Scribes For Writings Perceived As Govt Criticism: SC
  4. Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  5. Viral Video Claims 188-Year-Old Man Found In Cave | Here's The Truth
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Russian ‘Spy Whale’ Hvaldimir Likely Died From Infection In Norway, Not Gunshot
  2. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  3. Hurricane Helene Kills Over 200
  4. Vietnam: 20 Zoo Tigers Die After Contracting Bird Flu
  5. In Rare Sermon Amid Tensions With Israel, Iran's Khamenei Says 'Muslim Nations Have Common Enemy'
Latest Stories
  1. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 4, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  4. Who Is Anirudh Chaudhry? The Ex-BCCI Treasurer Contesting Haryana Elections And Backed By Virender Sehwag
  5. Agra: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Fraudsters' Call Regarding Her Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'
  6. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  7. West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC
  8. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: What Was The Result Of 2014 J&K Assembly Elections