New Zealand batter Amelia Kerr was given not out by the umpires after being well short of her crease during match 4 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 between India women and New Zealand women held in Dubai on Friday. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)
The incident happened on the last delivery of the 14th over when Kerr pushed the ball towards long-off and ran for a single. The fielder, Harmanpreet Kaur collected the ball comfortably. Sophie Devine found a delay in the throw and called for the second run.
Kerr obliged her call but Kaur threw the ball towards the keeper who collected the ball and dismantled the wickets. Kerr knew she was well short of the crease and started walking towards the pavilion.
The umpires called her back, which increased displeasure among the Indian players. Captain Kaur started asking the umpires, and they informed her that the ball was already dead when they started the second run.
The delay in the second run was the reason for the umpire's decision but the Indian camp was not happy with this decision.
Kerr, though, could not make use of the lifeline and got holed out at the covers in the next over of Renuka Thakur Singh. She made 13 runs in her 22-ball knock.
Amelia Kerr plays for Mumbai Indians Women in the Women's Premier League (WPL) in India which is led by Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
Earlier, the White Ferns elected to bat first after winning the toss and made a 160/4 in 20 overs. Sophie Devine made an unbeaten 57-run knock off just 36 balls. Openers Suzie Bates (27) and Georgia Plimmer (34) also played crucial knocks.