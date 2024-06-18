ICC T20 World Cup: Nicholas Pooran Creates History In West Indies' Record-Breaking Afghanistan Win

Nicholas Pooran believes everything went right for him as West Indies got a record-breaking win over Afghanistan to end the T20 World Cup group stage. (More Cricket News)
West Indies won by 104 runs in St Lucia on Monday as they hit the highest run total at the tournament so far this year, hitting 218, including registering the highest powerplay score in history with 92.
Pooran alone got 98 of those runs off 53 balls, the highest individual total at this World Cup, and broke the record for the most sixes in T20Is for West Indies, with his eight in this game taking him to 128, going past Chris Gayle's 124.
Asked how he felt following his impressive performance, Pooran was quick to turn the praise to the whole team.
"I felt today was my day and I had to take the responsibility," Pooran said. "When it's your day, you have to make it your day. I assessed the conditions early. It was really important for us to not lose wickets in the middle.
"We have been really consistent as a team. The way we have played is wonderful.
"It's just not today, it started 12-14 months ago. We have been consistent as a team; we went to No. 3 in the rankings. In the last game, [Sherfane] Rutherford took the opportunity and played wonderfully. He inspired us."
Captain Rovman Powell hit 26 when he was introduced but had already witnessed history being made in the fourth over – West Indies scored 36 runs, equalling the record for the most expansive over in men’s T20Is.
Powell was pleased with the performances on both sides but singled out the hard work Pooran has done in order to get this result.
"I think it is on the back of hard work," Powell said. "He has had a very good 12 months. Good to see him score runs not only in franchise cricket but also for West Indies.
"The guys were excited to come here. We knew here would be one of the better wickets of the competition. After Guyana and Trinidad, the batters wanted to come here and get runs."
West Indies face reigning champions England next in the Super 8s on Wednesday.