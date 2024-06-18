Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup: Nicholas Pooran Creates History In West Indies' Record-Breaking Afghanistan Win

Nicholas Pooran believes everything went right for him as West Indies got a record-breaking win over Afghanistan to end the T20 World Cup group stage

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran
info_icon

Nicholas Pooran believes everything went right for him as West Indies got a record-breaking win over Afghanistan to end the T20 World Cup group stage. (More Cricket News)

West Indies won by 104 runs in St Lucia on Monday as they hit the highest run total at the tournament so far this year, hitting 218, including registering the highest powerplay score in history with 92.

Pooran alone got 98 of those runs off 53 balls, the highest individual total at this World Cup, and broke the record for the most sixes in T20Is for West Indies, with his eight in this game taking him to 128, going past Chris Gayle's 124.

Asked how he felt following his impressive performance, Pooran was quick to turn the praise to the whole team.

"I felt today was my day and I had to take the responsibility," Pooran said. "When it's your day, you have to make it your day. I assessed the conditions early. It was really important for us to not lose wickets in the middle.

"We have been really consistent as a team. The way we have played is wonderful.

"It's just not today, it started 12-14 months ago. We have been consistent as a team; we went to No. 3 in the rankings. In the last game, [Sherfane] Rutherford took the opportunity and played wonderfully. He inspired us."

Captain Rovman Powell hit 26 when he was introduced but had already witnessed history being made in the fourth over – West Indies scored 36 runs, equalling the record for the most expansive over in men’s T20Is.

Powell was pleased with the performances on both sides but singled out the hard work Pooran has done in order to get this result.

"I think it is on the back of hard work," Powell said. "He has had a very good 12 months. Good to see him score runs not only in franchise cricket but also for West Indies.

"The guys were excited to come here. We knew here would be one of the better wickets of the competition. After Guyana and Trinidad, the batters wanted to come here and get runs."

West Indies face reigning champions England next in the Super 8s on Wednesday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Encounter Breaks Out In Poonch; Modi Releases PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana
  2. Delhi-Leh Bus Service Turns Into Money Spinner For HRTC
  3. Arundhati Roy And Sheikh Shaukat Hussain Face UAPA Charges: A Critical Look At India's Controversial Laws
  4. Manipur Violence: Mob Asks CRPF Personnel To Vacate Bus Before Setting It On Fire In Kangpokpi |Details
  5. Modi In Varanasi In First Visit Since LS Poll Win, Releases PM-KISAN Instalment
Entertainment News
  1. Anurag Kashyap Opens Up On His Stock Full Of 'Dad Jokes, Sick Jokes'
  2. Prateek Kuhad Is All Praise For Unparalleled Love And Energy That Pours Out Of India
  3. Sunil Lahri On Arun Govil Playing Dashrath In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Ramayana': He Is Crushing His Own Personality
  4. Kalki Koechlin Starts Shooting For ‘Her Story’ In Antichan-des-Frotignes, France
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
Sports News
  1. Copa America 2024 Tournament Preview: Messi, Argentina To Defend Their Crown, Or Will Brazil's Flavour Be Enough?
  2. ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Jumps To Third Place After Maiden One-Day Home Ton
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  4. Gautam Gambhir Interviewed By BCCI Panel; Could Be Announced As IND Head Coach In Next 48 Hrs
  5. Rohit Sharma On ICC T20 World Cup: Amidst The Hustle, We're Prepared; Men In Blue Keen To Do Something Special In Super 8
World News
  1. Take This Unique Cruise Along The East River To Experience The Forgotten History Of NYC’s Abandoned Islands
  2. Ukraine Claims Its Drones Hit A Russian Oil Facility, Sparking A Huge Blaze
  3. Sri Lanka's Top Court Rules Against 'Gender Equality' Bill; President Proposes To Appoint Select Committee To Look Into Judgment
  4. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  5. Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Surprising Lip-Plumping Hack. Watch Her TikTok Tutorial!
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Encounter Breaks Out In Poonch; Modi Releases PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions