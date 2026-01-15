ICC T20 World Cup 2026: England’s Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed Yet To Be Issued India Visas – Report

Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed are yet to receive Indian visas ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan-origin spinners may miss England’s departure for the Sri Lanka white-ball series
USA’s Ali Khan and Bangladesh also facing travel and scheduling uncertainties
England’s preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 suffered a setback after reports emerged that Indian visas have yet to be issued to spinners Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed, who are of Pakistani origins.
According to reports from the Guardian, the delay means both players are unlikely to travel with the rest of the England squad this weekend for the upcoming six-match white-ball series against Sri Lanka, which includes three ODIs and three T20Is. It remains unclear when the duo will be able to link up with the squad.
Visa Complications Leave England Short
Rashid and Ahmed, both of Pakistani heritage, are currently based outside the UK. Rashid is involved in the SA20, while Ahmed is playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia. It is hoped that once their visas are cleared, they will be able to fly directly from their current locations to join the England camp.
However, as reported by ESPNCricinfo, the situation is complicated by the requirement that Rehan and Rashid’s visa applications must be completed in person.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been reportedly assured that there is no formal objection to the visa applications and has sought assistance from the UK government to help expedite the process.
In the interim, England are left with Liam Dawson as their only specialist spinner, potentially forcing Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell to shoulder additional bowling responsibilities during the Sri Lanka tour.
England’s tour of Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin on January 22, with the opening ODI in Colombo. The series is a key part of England’s build-up to the T20 World Cup, where they are slated to open their campaign against Nepal in Mumbai on February 8.
Whether Rashid and Ahmed will have their visas approved in time for the World Cup remains an open question, adding another layer of uncertainty to England’s tournament planning.
More Concerns For T20 World Cup
USA fast bowler Ali Khan, who is also of Pakistani origin, claimed that he had been “denied” an Indian visa, as stated in a caption on his Instagram story. The United States are scheduled to play India in Mumbai on February 7, one day before England’s World Cup opener.
Separately, uncertainty also surrounds England’s group-stage fixture against Bangladesh, which is currently scheduled to be played in Kolkata. Bangladesh have reportedly insisted they will not travel to India due to player security concerns.
Bangladesh have threatened to withdraw from the tournament unless their matches are moved to a neutral venue, even as the BCCI continues to push for the original schedule to remain intact.
The standoff began after the BCCI instructed IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Mustafizur Rahman from their squad amid escalating political tensions between the two nations.
England at ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Schedule
England vs Nepal (February 8) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
England vs West Indies (February 11) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
England vs Bangladesh (February 14) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata
England vs Italy (February 16) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata
England at ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squad
Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton (wk), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.
(With PTI Inputs)