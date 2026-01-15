ICC T20 World Cup 2026: England’s Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed Yet To Be Issued India Visas – Report

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 preparations have been disrupted for England after Pakistan-origin players, Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed, were delayed Indian visas, leaving them unlikely to travel for the Sri Lanka series

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 England Adil Rashid Rehan Ahmed India visa issue delay report
File photo of Adil Rashid in action for England. | Photo: File
Summary
  • Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed are yet to receive Indian visas ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • Pakistan-origin spinners may miss England’s departure for the Sri Lanka white-ball series

  • USA’s Ali Khan and Bangladesh also facing travel and scheduling uncertainties

England’s preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 suffered a setback after reports emerged that Indian visas have yet to be issued to spinners Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed, who are of Pakistani origins.

According to reports from the Guardian, the delay means both players are unlikely to travel with the rest of the England squad this weekend for the upcoming six-match white-ball series against Sri Lanka, which includes three ODIs and three T20Is. It remains unclear when the duo will be able to link up with the squad.

Visa Complications Leave England Short

Rashid and Ahmed, both of Pakistani heritage, are currently based outside the UK. Rashid is involved in the SA20, while Ahmed is playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia. It is hoped that once their visas are cleared, they will be able to fly directly from their current locations to join the England camp.

However, as reported by ESPNCricinfo, the situation is complicated by the requirement that Rehan and Rashid’s visa applications must be completed in person.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been reportedly assured that there is no formal objection to the visa applications and has sought assistance from the UK government to help expedite the process.

In the interim, England are left with Liam Dawson as their only specialist spinner, potentially forcing Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell to shoulder additional bowling responsibilities during the Sri Lanka tour.

England’s tour of Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin on January 22, with the opening ODI in Colombo. The series is a key part of England’s build-up to the T20 World Cup, where they are slated to open their campaign against Nepal in Mumbai on February 8.

Whether Rashid and Ahmed will have their visas approved in time for the World Cup remains an open question, adding another layer of uncertainty to England’s tournament planning.

More Concerns For T20 World Cup

USA fast bowler Ali Khan, who is also of Pakistani origin, claimed that he had been “denied” an Indian visa, as stated in a caption on his Instagram story. The United States are scheduled to play India in Mumbai on February 7, one day before England’s World Cup opener.

Separately, uncertainty also surrounds England’s group-stage fixture against Bangladesh, which is currently scheduled to be played in Kolkata. Bangladesh have reportedly insisted they will not travel to India due to player security concerns.

Bangladesh have threatened to withdraw from the tournament unless their matches are moved to a neutral venue, even as the BCCI continues to push for the original schedule to remain intact.

The standoff began after the BCCI instructed IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Mustafizur Rahman from their squad amid escalating political tensions between the two nations.

England at ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Schedule

  • England vs Nepal (February 8) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  • England vs West Indies (February 11) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  • England vs Bangladesh (February 14) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  • England vs Italy (February 16) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

England at ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squad

Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton (wk), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

(With PTI Inputs)

