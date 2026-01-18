T20 World Cup: ICC Steps In As England's Pakistan-Origin Players Receive Visas, Others To Get Soon - Report

ICC coordinating visas for all 42 players, officials of Pakistan origin bound for T20 World Cup in India
Process underway for players from UAE, USA, Italy, Bangladesh and Canada
Deadline for visa issuance for players is January 31
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly intervened to facilitate the visa formalities for all 42 players and officials of Pakistan origin bound for the T20 World Cup in India.
In the England squad, spinners Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed and seamer Saqib Mahmood are of Pakistan lineage. USA will be represented by Ali Khan and Shayan Jahangir, while the Netherlands have Zulfiqar Saqib, to name a few.
According to a PTI report, visas have already been cleared for England players Rashid, Rehan and Saqib. Members of the Netherlands squad have also received their visas. Canada staff member Shah Saleem Zafar has been granted clearance as well, the report added.
Visa arrangements are currently underway for players and officials of Pakistan nationality or origin who are part of teams from United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, Italy, Bangladesh and Canada, as per the report.
For these teams, visa appointments have been scheduled for the week starting January 19, indicating that the process is moving into its final phase. The deadline for visa issuance for players is January 31.
These clearances are seen as an important early step, given the diverse representation of players of Pakistani descent across associate and full-member nations.
The ICC exercise covers cricketers, officials and standby personnel across teams, as the global governing body endeavours to pre-empt any last-minute complications ahead of the 20-over showpiece.
The ICC, which is overseeing the coordination process, has remained in constant communication with Indian High Commissions in multiple cities across continents, the report stated.
The goal has been to make sure that visa applications for the remaining players and officials are handled efficiently and without procedural delays. The council has received assurances that the pending cases will be processed smoothly within the stipulated timelines.
With visa facilitation progressing as planned, the ICC believes that all participating teams will be fully prepared from a logistical standpoint before the tournament begins on February 7.
India visa applicants from Pakistan origin attract more scrutiny and processing times are longer than usual.
(With PTI inputs)