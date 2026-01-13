T20 World Cup 2026: USA Pacer Ali Khan Alleges India Visa Rejection

  Ali Khan claims his Indian visa application was denied ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026

  Other USA players of Pakistani origin are reportedly facing similar clearance issues

  The development creates uncertainty around USA's full-strength squad for World Cup matches in India

The buildup to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, has taken an unexpected turn for the USA Cricket team with fast bowler Ali Khan claiming that his Indian visa application has been denied.

The 35-year-old pacer, who was born in Pakistan’s Punjab province before emigrating to the United States, revealed the development on social media, posting an Instagram story with the caption “India visa denied but KFC for the win”. Khan did not provide further details on the reasons or next steps, and neither USA Cricket nor the ICC has issued an official statement on the matter so far.

Besides Khan, teammates Shayan Jahangir, Ehsan Adil, and Mohammad Mohsin, all of Pakistani descent, are also understood to be facing similar hurdles, leaving uncertainty about the full lineup the USA will be able to field in Indian venues for T20 World Cup 2026.

Impact on USA World Cup Preparations

Ali Khan has been a key figure in USA white-ball cricket, featuring in 15 ODIs and 18 T20Is with notable success as one of the team’s leading pace options. His absence from the World Cup group stage, which includes matches against hosts India at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and neighbours Pakistan in Colombo, could significantly impact the USA’s bowling strength.

Khan also brings valuable T20 league experience, having played in franchise competitions including the Ultimate Kricket League and Middle East leagues.

USA’s 2026 T20 World Cup Schedule

The USA have been drawn in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, the Netherlands and Namibia. Their campaign begins with a high-profile opener against India on February 7 in Mumbai, followed by a clash with Pakistan in Colombo on February 10.

Subsequent group fixtures take place in Chennai against the Netherlands and Namibia, offering the Americans opportunities to build momentum and challenge for a Super 8 spot.

