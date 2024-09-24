South Korea will host the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Sub-regional Qualifier B cricket tournament, starting on September 28 and concluding on October 5. (More Cricket News)
Four teams—Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, and South Korea—will compete in 12 matches as part of the qualification process for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
The team winning the tournament will advance to the regional final, joining Nepal, Oman and Papua New Guinea. Four other teams from the Asian Qualifiers and winner of East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A.
Squads:
Indonesia:
Kadek Gamantika (c), Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Danilson Hawoe, Dharma Kesuma, Gede Pradipta, Fernandinho Banunaek, Gaurav Tiwari, Gede Priandana, Gede Arta, Ketus Pastika, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Maxi Koda, Anjar Tadarus, Padmakar Surve
Japan:
Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Koji Hardgrave-Abe, Charles Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Kohei Kubota, Piyush Kumbhare, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Sabaorish Ravichandran, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alexander Shirai-Patmore (wk), Declan Suzuki, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake
Philippines:
Jun Hyunwoo (c), Alam Nakash, An Hyobeom, Balage Dilruksha, Altaf Gill, Kuldeep Gurjar, Iqbal Mudassir, Kim Daeyeon, Aamir Lal, Lee Kangmin (wk), Sameera Maduranga, Fazil Muhammad, Sameera Pitabeddara, Raja Shoaib (wk)
South Korea:
The live streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matches will be available on FanCode app and website in India.
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Schedule:
28 September 2024, Match 1
Japan Vs Philippines
Time - 10:00
28 September 2024, Math 2
South Korea Vs Indonesia
Venue: Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon
Time - 14:00
29 September 2024, Match 3
Indonesia vs Philippines
Venue- Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon
Time - 10:00
29 September 2024, Match 4
South Korea vs Japan
Venue: Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon
Time: 14:00
1 October 2024, Match 5
Indonesia vs Japan
Venue: Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon
Time - 10:00
1 October 2024, Match 6
South Korea vs Philippines
Venue: Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon
Time - 14:00
2 October 2024, Match 7
Japan vs Philippines
Venue: Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon
Time - 10:00
2 October 2024, Match 8
South Korea vs Indonesia
Venue: Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon
Time - 14:00
4 October 2024, Match 9
Indonesia vs Philippines
Venue: Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon
Time - 10:00
4 October 2024, Match 10
South Korea vs Japan
Venue: Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon
Time - 14:00
5 October 2024, Match 11
Indonesia vs Japan
Venue: Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon
Time - 10:00
5 October 2024, Match 12
South Korea vs Philippines
Venue: Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon
Time - 14:00
The live streaming detail of the Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B matches is not available at the moment. However, it will be updated soon.