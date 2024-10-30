Cricket

ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, Al Amerat Leg Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know

The eighth tri-series of the ongoing World Cup League Two will feature hosts Oman, United Arab Emirates and Netherlands. Check out the preview, format and other details of the tournament

Oman cricket team file photo
Oman recently competed in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Al Amerat. Photo: X/Oman Cricket
The Al Amerat juncture of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 is nearly upon us. Started in February 2024 with the first of 24 tri-series of six matches each, this eight-team league has seen seven stops in as many different countries -- Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Scotland, Netherlands, Namibia, Canada and United States of America. (More Cricket News)

The eighth tri-series of the ongoing World Cup League Two will feature hosts Oman, United Arab Emirates and Netherlands. The series will start even as the one in Dallas between hosts United States, Nepal and Scotland continues. Oman and UAE recently competed in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the same venue, while Netherlands hosted USA and Canada in an earlier tri-series at The Hague.

What Is ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27?

In a nutshell, this multi-stop league serves as a qualifier for the next One-Day International World Cup to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October and November 2027. The format was introduced in 2019 for the World Cup 2023. But this time, it has become an eight-team league, instead of seven, with Scotland entering as the holders.

ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Teams, Format

Nepal, Oman, Scotland, Canada, Namibia, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates and United States of America are the competing teams.

The top four teams post the conclusion of League Two will advance for the 10-team World Cup qualifier, which will also feature two bottom-ranked Full Members in the ODI rankings (the cut-off date for which is yet to be confirmed) and the top four teams from World Cup Qualifier Playoff. And the top four qualify for the World Cup finals (expanded to 14 teams).

The 10 automatic qualifiers are South Africa and Zimbabwe (two of the three co-hosts) and eight of ten top-ranked teams on the ICC's ODI rankings.

ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27, Al Amerat Leg Schedule

October 25: USA vs Scotland, 37th Match

November 1: Oman vs United Arab Emirates, 41st Match

November 3: Netherlands vs United Arab Emirates, 43rd Match

November 5: Oman vs Netherlands, 45th Match

November 7: Oman vs United Arab Emirates, 46th Match

November 9: Netherlands vs United Arab Emirates, 47th Match

November 11: Oman vs Netherlands, 48th Match

All six matches will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium (also known as Oman Cricket Academy Ground) in Al Amarat, south of Muscat, Oman. Start time is 11:30am IST (10am local).

ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, Al Amerat Leg Live Streaming

Viewers can watch all the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two matches live and free on ICC.tv (in select regions).

