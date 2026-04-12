Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Islamabad United LIVE Score, PSL 2026: HYK In Must Win Situation

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Islamabad United LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Get all the live updates and scores from match number 21 of the Pakistan Super League

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Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Islamabad United Live Cricket Score, PSL 2026 National Stadium Karachi
Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne scalping a catch near boundary line during PSL 2026. HHKingsmen/X
Welcome to our live coverage of the PSL 2026 clash as the Hyderabad Kingsmen take on Islamabad United in what promises to be a high-octane encounter. Hyderabad looks to leverage their home advantage and climb the standings. They have won just once in their last 5 matches and if they are to qualify for the play-offs, then Hyderabad will have to win every single match from now on. On the other hand is Islamabad United, who are sitting 3rd in the standings with 7 points after 3 wins and a loss. An exciting fixture is on the cards, so stay tuned for the live scores and updates.
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Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Islamabad United LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Live Streaming

Watching this match live in India will not be an easy task. Currently, due to reasons related to media rights, live streaming of this match is not available in India. Consequently, Indian fans will not have the opportunity to watch the match live.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Islamabad United LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Squads

Islamabad United Squad: Devon Conway(w), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Haider Ali, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan(c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Salman Irshad, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sameen Gul, Andries Gous, Mohammad Hasnain, Salman Mirza, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Riaz, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad: Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Khan(w), Marnus Labuschagne(c), Kusal Perera, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Syed Saad Ali, Riley Meredith, Hammad Azam, Akif Javed, Shayan Jahangir, Rizwan Mehmood, Tayyab Arif, Asif Mehmood, Glenn Maxwell, Ahmed Hussain

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Islamabad United LIVE Score, PSL 2026: What Happened In Islamabad United Last Match?

In their most recent match on Thursday, April 9, 2026, Islamabad United secured a dominant 9-wicket victory over the Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium in Karachi.

It was a clinical performance by Islamabad United, who completely outclassed the Qalandars in a one-sided affair.

Opting to bowl first, Islamabad's bowlers dismantled the Lahore lineup, bowling them out for just 100 runs in 18.3 overs.

Chris Green was the standout, picking up 3 wickets for 19 runs in his 4 overs.

Imad Wasim (2/13), Shadab Khan (2/18), and Richard Gleeson (2/13) provided excellent support to keep the pressure high.

The chase was a mere formality as Islamabad reached 104/1 in just 10.2 overs. Devon Conway led the charge with an unbeaten 59 off 35 balls, including 7 fours and 3 sixes. Mohammad Faiq remained not out on 34 (19) to see the team home.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Islamabad United LIVE Score, PSL 2026: What Happened In Hyderabad Kingsmen Last Match?

In their most recent match on April 11, 2026, the Hyderabad Kingsmen secured a historic 4-wicket victory over the Karachi Kings at the National Stadium in Karachi. This was a significant milestone for the franchise, marking their first-ever win in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The match was a high-scoring thriller that went down to the final over.

Karachi posted a competitive total of 188/8 in their 20 overs. Saad Baig anchored the innings with a solid 53 off 37 balls, while Moeen Ali provided late fireworks with a rapid 44 off just 16 balls. For the Kingsmen, Hunain Shah was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3 wickets for 19 runs.

The Kingsmen chased down the target, reaching 189/6 with five balls to spare. The chase was built on a collective effort.

Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Islamabad United LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Welcome

This is the start of our live blog, stay tuned for the real-time updates, live scores and a lot more.

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