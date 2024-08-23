Hong Kong Vs Malaysia, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KCC Tri-Nations Cup 2024 Match 3

Hong Kong and Malaysia will lock horns in the third match of the Tri-Nations Cup which also involves Kuwait. (More Cricket News)
Malaysia and Hong Kong both played their opening games against Kuwait but the results for both the teams were contrasting.
Malaysia earned a resounding victory against Kuwait after their bowlers skittled the gulf side for a paltry 70. Malaysia chased the total with five wickets in hand.
Through this win, Malaysia are the top team on the table.
Hong Kong had a tough outing against Kuwait as they lost to the gulf side by four wickets.
All three teams will play each other twice in this tri-series and the two teams on top will then compete against each other in the final which takes place on Wednesday, August 27.
Squads:
Hong Kong: Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Nizakat Khan(c), Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Zeeshan Ali(w), Nasrulla Rana, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Rajab Hussain, Darsh Vora, Anas Khan, Adil Mehmood
Malaysia: Syed Aziz Mubarak(c), Rajkumar Rajendran, Sharvin Muniandy, Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Amir Azim, Muhamad Syahadat, Ahmed Aqeel, Khizar Hayat, Ainool Hafizs(w), Rizwan Haider, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq, Saifullah Malik, Zubaidi Zulkifle
Hong Kong Vs Malaysia: Live Streaming Details
When to watch Hong Kong Vs Malaysia, 3rd T20I match of KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024?
The Hong Kong Vs Malaysia, 3rd T20I match of KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 will be played on Friday, August 23 at 8:00am IST.
Where to watch Hong Kong Vs Malaysia, 2nd T20I match of KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024?
The KCC T20I Tri-Nations Cup 2024 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.