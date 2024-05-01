Cricket

Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina Excited Ahead Of World Championship Of Legends Participation

X/@harbhajan_singh
Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina will be seen together for India Champions in the WCL. Photo: X/@harbhajan_singh
Cricket legends Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina have expressed their excitement about joining the Indian Champions team in the upcoming World Championship of Legends (WCL) tournament. (More Cricket News)

The tournament, set to kick off on July 3 at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, UK, brings some of the greatest players of the game back to the cricket field.

"I am excited to join Indian Champions in WCL," Harbhajan Singh said.

With other legends such as Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, Brett Lee, Ian Bell, Daren Sammy, etc. set to be on the field, the World Championship of Legends promises to invoke nostalgia among fans.

"Things are going in the perfect direction, getting ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) approval, huge response for ticket sales, and now getting respected brands as sponsors. It strengthens the structure of WCL," added the legendary off-spinner who claimed over 400 Test wickets for India.

The team boasts legendary players like left-hand batter Shaun Marsh, pacer Brett Lee, wicket-keeper Tim Paine, and pace bowling all-rounder Ben Cutting. - Australia Champions
Tim Paine, Brett Lee, Shaun Marsh To Feature For Australia Champions In WCL

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Singh's sentiment was echoed by Raina, who stated, "I'm thrilled to join India Champions in WCL... Can't wait to get back on the field alongside other cricketing legends and compete at Edgbaston. See you all there."

Apart from India Champions five more teams will be competing at the event: Australia Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, South Africa Champions, and West Indies Champions.

This announcement comes as EaseMyTrip, a leading Indian travel platform, has been announced as the presenting partner of the upcoming World Championship of Legends.

Harshit Tomar, the founder and CEO of the World Championship of Legends, talked about the significance of this partnership and said that he was confident that it will help the WCL strengthen.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who has also invested in the World Championship of Legends, expressed his support for the partnership.

