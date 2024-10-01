Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on St Lucia Kings in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2024 on Thursday, October 3 (as per India time) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. (More Cricket News)
The Amazon Warriors finished at the top of the points table with 14 points from seven games, while the St Lucia Kings also completed the league stage of CPL 2024 with the same points, behind the leaders.
GAW come into the contest after they were handed a 74-run thrashing from the Trinbago Knight Riders, while the Kings come into the tie after their loss to the Amazon Warriors.
GAW Vs SLK, CPL 2024 Qualifier 1 Squads
Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Saim Ayub (replaced by Moeen Ali), Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd, Azam Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Kevin Sinclair, Raymon Reifer, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Shamar Joseph, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair, Tim Robinson (temporary replacement for Moeen Ali/Rahmanullah Gurbaz)
St Lucia Kings: Aaron Jones, Ackeem Auguste, Johnson Charles (wk), Faf du Plessis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tim Seifert (wk), Khari Campbell, Roston Chase, Shadrack Descarte, Khary Pierre, David Wiese, McKenny Clarke, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah.
Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Lucia Kings Live Streaming Details:
When is the Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be played on Thursday, October 3, at 4:30 AM IST at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.
Where to watch Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.