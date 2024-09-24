Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CPL Match 27

With their entry into semifinals confirmed both Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) and Barbados Royals (BR) will lock horns to try accumulate more points to finish inside the top two of the Caribbean Premier League table. (More Cricket News)
Guyana Amazon Warriors still have three matches left while Barbados Royals have two games in hand. Both the teams have 10 points and are separated only by net run rate where the Amazon Warriors are better than the Royals. The winner of this clash will become the front-runner to get the second spot in the table, helping their side to get two shots to get into the final.
Quinton de Kock hit a spectacular hundred to set up a Barbados Royals victory when these two teams met earlier in the tournament.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals CPL 2024 Squads
Guyana Amazon Warriors: Kevlon Anderson, Azam Khan (wk), Shimton Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Matthew Nandu, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Saim Ayub, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir (c), Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Junior Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair.
Barbados Royals: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alick WAthanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Dunith Wellalage, Obed McCoy, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nyeem Young, Kevin Wickham, Ramon Simmonds, Kadeem Alleyne, Rivaldo Clarke, Isai Thorne, Nathan Sealy
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming
When is Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Barbados Royals, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Barbados Royals, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 match will be played on September 26, Thursday at 4:30 AM IST at Providence Stadium in Guyana.
Where to watch Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Barbados Royals, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Barbados Royals, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.