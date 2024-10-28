Cricket

No Gautam Gambhir? VVS Laxman All Set To Coach IND For T20I Series Against RSA: Report

India will take on the Proteas in a four-match T20I series next month, which starts on November 8 in Durban

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
VVS-Laxman-Cricket-India-BCCI-X-Photo
VVS Laxman reportedly will coach IND for the RSA tour. Photo: X
info_icon

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman will be heading to South Africa for the four-match T20I series in November 2024. As per a report in Cricbuzz published on Monday, October 28, Laxman will be filling up for Gautam Gambhir, who is set to travel to Australia for the five-match Test series starting later this month. (More Cricket News)

The decision to appoint Laxman for the South Africa T20I series was confirmed to the website by a BCCI source.

The Indian men's cricket team will travel to the Rainbow Nation next month, starting with the 1st T20I on November 8 in Durban. The next three T20Is will take place in Gqeberha, Centurion, and Johannesburg on November 10, 13, and 15, respectively.

Sanju Samson batting for India. - null
Sanju Samson Proved No One Bigger Than The Team, Says India Captain Suryakumar Yadav 

BY Stats Perform

Reportedly, Laxman's coaching staff will include the likes of Sairaj Bahutule, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, and Subhadeep Ghosh. The veteran cricketer, who has been part of the NCA since 2021, has stepped into the shoes of head coach on previous occasions.

Laxman toured with the Indian team in June 2022 against Ireland, as well as against Zimbabwe in July 2024.

The BCCI have already announced the 15-member squad for the T20I series against South Africa. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side out.

The two teams will clash for the first time since the T20 World Cup final 2024 in Bridgetown where the Men In Blue defeated the Proteas by seven runs to win their second T20 World Cup.

India’s T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI: IND-W Look To Overcome Batting Woes For Series Win
  2. No Gautam Gambhir? VVS Laxman All Set To Coach IND For T20I Series Against RSA: Report
  3. Nepal Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Tour Of South Africa: VVS Laxman To Coach Men In Blue During Proteas T20I Series
  5. Who Are Pakistan's New Captains In ODI, T20I And Test Cricket After Babar Azam's Resignation?
Football News
  1. Real Betis 1-0 Atletico Madrid: Simeone Shoulders Responsibility For Rojiblancos Defeat
  2. Ballon d'Or 2024: Manchester City Teammate Ruben Dias Backs Rodri To Win Elusive Prize
  3. I-League 2024-25 Season Guide: Live Streaming, Fixtures, Teams - All You Need To Know
  4. El Clasico: PM Narendra Modi Talks About Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Fervour In India - Watch
  5. Premier League 2024-25: West Ham Beat Manchester United 2-1 After Controversial VAR Call - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  3. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  4. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  4. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  5. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 28, 2024
  2. Hyderabad Imposes Month-Long Ban On Public Gatherings. Here's Why
  3. J&K: Militants Fire At Army Vehicle In Akhnoor Sector; Search Ops Underway
  4. CJI Chandrachud Defends Meeting With PM Modi Amid Opposition Criticism
  5. Punjab Sees 50% Dip In Post-Harvest Farm Fires, Yet Delhi Air Remains 'Poor'
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. 'Whitewash' | Outlook's Next Issue On U.S. Elections
  2. How The Next US President Will Influence Ties With India
  3. Women's Rights, Abortion Take Centre Stage In 2024 US Elections
  4. Middle East Tensions: Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iranian Military Base; UNSC To Meet On Israeli Airstrikes
  5. Pakistan Leaders Offer 'Unwavering' Support To Kashmir Until They Achieve Rights To 'Self-Determination'
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later