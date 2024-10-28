No Gautam Gambhir? VVS Laxman All Set To Coach IND For T20I Series Against RSA: Report

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman will be heading to South Africa for the four-match T20I series in November 2024. As per a report in Cricbuzz published on Monday, October 28, Laxman will be filling up for Gautam Gambhir, who is set to travel to Australia for the five-match Test series starting later this month. (More Cricket News)
The decision to appoint Laxman for the South Africa T20I series was confirmed to the website by a BCCI source.
The Indian men's cricket team will travel to the Rainbow Nation next month, starting with the 1st T20I on November 8 in Durban. The next three T20Is will take place in Gqeberha, Centurion, and Johannesburg on November 10, 13, and 15, respectively.
Reportedly, Laxman's coaching staff will include the likes of Sairaj Bahutule, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, and Subhadeep Ghosh. The veteran cricketer, who has been part of the NCA since 2021, has stepped into the shoes of head coach on previous occasions.
Laxman toured with the Indian team in June 2022 against Ireland, as well as against Zimbabwe in July 2024.
The BCCI have already announced the 15-member squad for the T20I series against South Africa. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side out.
The two teams will clash for the first time since the T20 World Cup final 2024 in Bridgetown where the Men In Blue defeated the Proteas by seven runs to win their second T20 World Cup.
India’s T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.