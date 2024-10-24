Cricket

Gambia vs Mozambique Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 15

Check out how you can watch the Gambia vs Mozambique T20 World Cup 2026 Africa sub-regional qualifier B match 15 live

Gambia vs Mozambique
Gambia cricket team. Photo: X/ICCAfrica
info_icon

Mozambique will look to continue their winning run in the T20 World Cup 2026 Africa sub-regional qualifier B tournament when they face a winless Gambia in the last match of the competition. (More Cricket News)

Two teams had to qualify for the Africa qualifiers, the final step before the 2026 T20 World Cup, from the tournament. Those two teams will be Zimbabwe and Kenya after both of them sealed top two finishes for themselves on Wednesday. The encounter between Mozambique and Gambia thus has been rendered meaningless.

Sikandar Raza with Clive Madande. - X/ICCAfrica
Zimbabwe Scale Highest T20I Score Of All Time With 344/4 As Records Tumble In Nairobi

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Mozambique would still try to finish the tournament on a high by gaining their third win of the qualifiers out of five matches.

Gambia arrive for the tournament late and had to concede their first two matches. They lost to Kenya in the first match they played after being bowled out for 46. In their last match, they conceded the highest ever men's T20 total of 344 against Zimbabwe and lost the match by 290 runs, another T20 record. A hapless Gambia would aim to give some competition to their opponents in the last match of the competition.

Gambia vs Mozambique Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Gambia vs Mozambique Africa sub-regional qualifier B match?

The Gambia vs Mozambique match will take place on Thursday, October 24 at the Nairobi Gymkhana in Kenya from 4:20pm IST.

Where to watch the Gambia vs Mozambique Africa sub-regional qualifier B match live?

The Gambia vs Mozambique match will be live streamed on FanCode app and website.


Squads:

Mozambique Squad: Joao Hou, Lourenco Salomone, Vieira Tembo, Francisco Couana, Farruque Nhaduate(w), Agostinho Navicha, Filipe Cossa(c), Dario Macome, Jose Joao, Mario Manjate, Camate Roposo, Eugenio Azine, Manussur Algi

Gambia Squad: Ismaila Tamba(c), Muhammed Manga(w), Asim Ashraf, Arjunsingh Rajpurohit, Frank Campbell, Mustapha Suwareh, Abubacarr Kuyateh, Gabriel Riley, Musa Jobarteh, Andre Jarju, Basiru Jaye, Baboucarr Jaye, Shan Siddiqui, Ousman Bah

