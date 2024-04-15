Cricket

Former Australian Batter Michael Slater Remanded In Police Custody

Slater is facing a total of 19 charges on the alleged offences at the Sunshine Coast on various dates between December 5 last year and April 12

Michael Slater (L) has played 74 Tests and 42 ODIs between 1993 and 2003 for Australia. Photo: X/ @TK_BSB
Former Australia cricketer and commentator Michael Slater has been remanded in police custody after being charged with offences including common assault and stalking. (More Cricket News)

According to the Guardian, the 54-year-old Slater has been charged with more than a dozen offences including unlawful stalking or intimidation, common assault, breaking into a dwelling with intent at night, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking or suffocation.

Slater’s case was mentioned at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court in Queensland on Monday.

He is facing a total of 19 charges on the alleged offences at the Sunshine Coast on various dates between December 5 last year and April 12.

The local police confirmed arresting a 54-year-old man from Noosa Heads at the Sunshine Coast last Friday after alleged domestic violence incidents ‘over several days’.

Michael Slater played 74 Test matches for Australia from 1993-2001. - null
BY Jayanta Oinam

Slater was also charged with breaching bail and 10 counts of ‘contravening a domestic violence order’.

Police confirmed they arrested a 54-year-old Noosa Heads man at a Sunshine Coast address on Friday following alleged domestic violence incidents over several days.

The former right-handed Australian opener played 74 Tests and 42 ODIs between 1993 and 2003.

