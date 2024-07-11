ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Live Scores: England's Lead Swells Past 100 Against Battered West Indies At Lord's

Gus Atkinson was thes star on day 1 of the first Test between England and West Indies as the debutant scalped seven wickets to bowl out West Indies for 121 at Lord's. At stumps, the hosts were 189/3, with a lead of 68 runs. Follow scores and ball by ball commentary of England Vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
ENG vs WI, 1st Test: Playing XI
West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva(wk), Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales
England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson
This is the final Test for English pacer James Anderson as the veteran pacer will call time on his cricketing career at Lord's, the exact venue where he made his Test debut back in 2003 against Zimbabwe.
The veteran pacer has played 188 Tests taking 701 wickets with an average of 26.52.