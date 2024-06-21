England and South Africa, both victorious in their Super Eights opener at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, are set to clash on June 21, Friday at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. (Match Prediction | Streaming)
The winner of England vs South Africa Super 8s match will earn a total of four points to solidify their position for the semi-finals spot from Group 2. Before the match begins, here's the important numbers about the two teams including the top run scorer, highest wicket taker, best bowling figure and more
England Vs South Africa: Head To Head
England and South Africa have played against each other 25 times in T20 internationals and both teams have won 12 matches each. One match ended without any result.
Total matches played - 25
South Africa won - 12
England won - 12
No result - 1
England Vs South Africa: Top Run Scorer
The top run scorer from team England is their captain Jos Buttler with 3141 runs in 111 innings. From West Indies, Quinton de Kock stands first in the list scoring 2463 runs in 87 innings.
England Vs South Africa: Most Wicket Taker
Adil Rashid of England has bagged most wickets for his side in the T20 cricket format with 116 wickets from 107 innings. Meanwhile, Tabraiz Shamsi from South Africa tops the chart with 83 wickets in 67 innings.
England Vs South Africa: Best Bowling Figure
Sam Curran holds the record of best bowling figure from the current squad of England. He took 5 wickets conceding 10 runs in 3.4 overs with an economy rate of 2.72 in a match against Afghanistan in 2022.
From South Africa current squad, Tabraiz Shamsi achieved the best bowling figure by taking 5 wickets conceding 24 runs in 4.0 overs with and economy rate of 6.00 in a match against England in 2022.
England Vs South Africa: Squads
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs.