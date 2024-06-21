Cricket

England Vs South Africa Super 8, T20 WC 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head, Top Run Scorer, Wicket Taker, Best Bowling Figure

The winner of England vs South Africa Super 8s match will earn a total of four points to solidify their position for the semi-finals spot from Group 2. Before the match begins, here's the important numbers about the two teams including the top run scorer, highest wicket taker, best bowling figure and more

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
England's Phil Salt bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
info_icon

England and South Africa, both victorious in their Super Eights opener at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, are set to clash on June 21, Friday at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. (Match Prediction | Streaming)

The winner of England vs South Africa Super 8s match will earn a total of four points to solidify their position for the semi-finals spot from Group 2. Before the match begins, here's the important numbers about the two teams including the top run scorer, highest wicket taker, best bowling figure and more

England Vs South Africa: Head To Head

England and South Africa have played against each other 25 times in T20 internationals and both teams have won 12 matches each. One match ended without any result.

Total matches played - 25

South Africa won - 12

England won - 12

No result - 1

England Vs South Africa: Top Run Scorer

The top run scorer from team England is their captain Jos Buttler with 3141 runs in 111 innings. From West Indies, Quinton de Kock stands first in the list scoring 2463 runs in 87 innings.

England Vs South Africa: Most Wicket Taker

Adil Rashid of England has bagged most wickets for his side in the T20 cricket format with 116 wickets from 107 innings. Meanwhile, Tabraiz Shamsi from South Africa tops the chart with 83 wickets in 67 innings.

England Vs South Africa: Best Bowling Figure

Sam Curran holds the record of best bowling figure from the current squad of England. He took 5 wickets conceding 10 runs in 3.4 overs with an economy rate of 2.72 in a match against Afghanistan in 2022.

From South Africa current squad, Tabraiz Shamsi achieved the best bowling figure by taking 5 wickets conceding 24 runs in 4.0 overs with and economy rate of 6.00 in a match against England in 2022.

England Vs South Africa: Squads

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka Police Files FIR Against YouTuber Ajeet Bharti For Remarks On Rahul Gandhi
  2. Deep Dive | Ep 11 | Arundhati Roy, Sheikh Shaukat Hussain and UAPA
  3. Yoga Day: PDP Chief Mufti Claims Employees Including Pregnant Women Forced To Join PM Modi's Event In J&K; Govt Denies
  4. Odisha Govt Extends Curfew In Balasore Till Friday Midnight
  5. 'Satyamev Jayate': AAP Leaders Celebrate Arvind Kejriwal's Return As He Gets Bail
Entertainment News
  1. Burglary At Anupam Kher's Office; Film Negatives, Cash Stolen
  2. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested In Miami Beach For Misdemeanor Trespassing And Public Intoxication
  3. Always Wanted To Kind Of Sink In Slow Motion And Dance: Rohit Saraf On 'Ishq Vishq Rebound'
  4. 'Magical' Kasol Floored Vikas Bhalla During 'Pravaah-The Flow' Shoot
  5. 'Didn't Get Paid That Much': Witty Sheeba Chaddha Declines To Share Spoilers On 'Mirzapur 3'
Sports News
  1. DEN 1-1 ENG, Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate's Flawed Thinking Puts England's Progress On Ice
  2. SVN 1-1 SRB, Euro 2024: Late Leveller From Serbia Denies Slovenia Maiden Euros Win
  3. Mexico Vs Jamaica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group B, Matchday 1
  4. England Vs South Africa Super 8, T20 WC 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head, Top Run Scorer, Wicket Taker, Best Bowling Figure
  5. Ecuador Vs Venezuela Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group B, Matchday 1
World News
  1. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina To Visit India On June 21 And 22
  2. UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak And Tories Set For 'Historic Defeat' On July 4 As Polls Project Labour Win
  3. Financial Struggles Worsen For Americans Amid Inflation | Which Jobs Will Sustain And Which Will Decline?
  4. Is This Summer Going To Be Hotter Than Ever? Find Out With HeatRisk Map
  5. How A 30-Year-Old Man Made $66,000 Last Year JUST By Selling Trash
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports Highlights June 20: Euro 2024 - England Held 1-1 By Denmark; Slovenia Also Draw 1-1 Against Serbia
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20 Highlights: PM Modi Felicitated By LG Sinha As He Begins J&K Visit; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths