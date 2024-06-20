England Vs South Africa Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: When, Where To Watch

One of England or South Africa will strengthen their T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal chances when they play each other on Friday in their Group 2 Super 8 clash at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. (More Cricket News)
Both the teams are coming from a win in their Super 8 openers. England made light work of co-hosts West Indies while South Africa overcame a stiff challenge from the other co-hosts USA.
The winner of this match will get to four points in two matches and will be the most likely candidate to go through to the semifinals from Group 2 which also consists of USA and West Indies.
Here's all you need to know about the England Vs South Africa, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match:
When is England Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 2 match?
England Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 2 match will be played on June 21, Friday at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia at 8:00 PM IST.
Where to watch England Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 2 match?
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Squads
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs.