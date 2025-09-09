England Vs South Africa: Sam Curran Set To Bat In Top Six In T20I Series, Reveals McCullum

It has been confirmed that Sam Curran will bat in the top six against South Africa, with the series starting on Wednesday in Cardiff, and McCullum is excited to see what he brings to the side

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
England Vs South Africa
England coach Brendon McCullum
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England are gearing up for a T20I series against South Africa and Ireland in the next two weeks

  • Brendon McCullum says England need to find a way of dealing with their busy schedule

  • Sam Curran comes into the side and will bat in the top six

Brendon McCullum says England need to find a way of dealing with their busy schedule, as they will be without Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith for their upcoming T20Is.

England suffered a 2-1 ODI series defeat to South Africa but finished the series with a bang thanks to a record-breaking 342-run triumph at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

McCullum's side now have T20I series against South Africa and Ireland in the next two weeksbefore a busy winter, which will see them travel to New Zealand for a white-ball tour before the start of the Ashes in November.

Duckett, Smith and Harry Brook have so far played all 15 of England's matches in the summer, as well as featured in The Hundred, but the trio will miss the upcoming trip to Ireland, while the former pair will also miss the series against South Africa.

With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, McCullum acknowledged the preparation was not ideal for England, as he seeks to find solutions.

Related Content
Related Content

"The scheduling isn't ideal," McCullum said. "That's just the way it is, and it's not going to change, so we're going to have to find ways to deal with it.

"We're just going to have to find ways to be able to hit the ground running a bit quicker than what we did in this one.

"I spoke to [Duckett] and I said, 'I think you need to freshen up. You've played so much cricket, and you're such an influential player for us over the next few months.' He'll have a decent break at home, as will Jamie Smith.

"It gives the other guys opportunities, and it's exciting, too. If we just rely on 11 players, then we're not really going to be competitive."

Sam Curran is one of those coming in and being given a chance for England, having received his first call-up by McCullum.

It has been confirmed that he will bat in the top six against South Africa, with the series starting on Wednesday in Cardiff, and McCullum is excited to see what he brings to the side.

"The message to Sam was that a lot's come to you quickly and you've had a lot of success and a lot of fame, and a lot of things have fallen your way," McCullum said.

"But, of late, your performance had just tailed off a bit. With us resting both Jamie and Ben, it gives us the opportunity to bring Sam in, and he'll get his chance to bat in the top six."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Punjab Floods: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds - Report

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XIs Of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, And Afghanistan

  3. Asia Cup 2025: With India Vs Pakistan Rivalry On Top – Super Four Teams Prediction

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Key Records In T20 Format Ahead Of UAE Showpiece

  5. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  3. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  5. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  2. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  3. Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  4. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  5. Pakistani Intruder Apprehended Along International Border In Jammu

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  3. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  4. Stargazers Witnessed Rare Lunar Eclipse Across Continents

  5. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'