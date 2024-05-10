Cricket

ENG-W Vs PAK-W, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

England women's cricket team will host Pakistan for the white ball series starting on Saturday, 11 May 2024 with the first T20I at Edgbaston. Here are the live streaming, full squads and other details of the ENG-W Vs PAK-W, 1st T20I match

england womens cricket team Twitter
England Women's cricket team players during a practice game against Pakistan. Photo: X/ @englandcricket
info_icon

Pakistan women's cricket team is set to play their first bilateral game in England after eight years on Saturday when Nida Dar-led side will face Heather Knight and Co. in the first T20I match of the three-game series at Edgbaston in Birmingham. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan's team was scheduled to play a warm-up game before the first T20I and England women's Development XI team defeated them by 37 runs in the only practice match before the much-awaited series.

England have roped in all-rounder Freya Kemp for the series and she will be available as a batter only during the series. Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith is also selected in the T20I squad.

England team are favourites against the minnows Pakistan. Nida Dar's side will need some explosive batting to counter the English attack in the series.

Live streaming details of the ENG-W Vs PAK-W, 1st T20I match:

When and where the first ENG-W Vs PAK-W T20I match will be played?

The first ENG-W Vs PAK-W T20I match will be played on Saturday, 11 May 2024 in Edgbaston, Birmingham and the match will start at 7 PM IST.

Where can we livestream the first ENG-W Vs PAK-W T20I match?

The first ENG-W Vs PAK-W T20I match is not going to be broadcast on any TV channel in India but it will be available for the livestreaming on the Fancode app and website.

England Women T20I squad:

Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danielle Wyatt

Pakistan Women T20I Squad:

Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

