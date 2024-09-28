ENG Vs AUS: England Pacer Jofra Archer 'Just Happy' To Be Playing Again

Jofra Archer is “just happy” to be back playing for England after taking two wickets in their 186-run win over Australia to level the teams' ODI series. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
The right-arm fast bowler has faced years of injury problems, including recurring stress fractures in his back and right elbow, but made his return to international action in June for the T20 World Cup.
Since then, he has also featured for Southern Brave in The Hundred and played four of England’s six white-ball matches during Australia’s tour.
He bowled Australia opener and captain Mitchell Marsh out and saw Glenn Maxwell caught by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith last time out, moving within four dismissals of a half-century of wickets in ODIs.
“I've been back to this rhythm for a little while now. I felt it in the World Cup and I've just been taking it series by series,” he told reporters afterwards.
“The World Cup was a good check mark. This [fourth ODI] was a good check mark. The Caribbean will be another good check mark.
“I know I’ve been out, it’s been a while but I am playing cricket again and I’m just happy.”