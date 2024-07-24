Cricket

England Cricket: ENG Pacer Jofra Archer Sets His Sight On Ashes As Pacer Aims For Test Return In 2025

Archer has not been part of England's Test side since February 2021, with the paceman having struggled with numerous injuries over the last few years

Jofra Archer performing media duties for the Hundred at the Oval
Jofra Archer says he wants to play in the 2025-26 Ashes series in Australia as he outlined his intentions for a return to Test cricket with England. (More Cricket News)

Archer has not been part of England's Test side since February 2021, with the paceman having struggled with numerous injuries over the last few years.

He performed well in the 2019 Ashes, taking 22 wickets at an average of 20.27, and his full involvement in England's recent T20 World Cup campaign hints at a return to the longer format.

His pace would be ideal on Australia's bouncy pitches and a real asset to captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum as they aim to win an Ashes series down under for the first time in 14 years.

Nevertheless, Archer's fitness is being carefully monitored by the management team and he will not play any red-ball cricket in 2024.

When asked about the possibility of being involved in the Ashes, Archer said: "I am going to use the rest of the year to make sure this is at least a possibility.

"I'm tired of going on Instagram and seeing posts saying 'He's going to be on the physio's bed in the next two weeks' and stuff like that.

"I want to spend the rest of the year proving some people wrong and hopefully play in another Ashes."

Archer himself also said that he would be keen to play first-class cricket for Sussex early next summer.

Speaking as part of BBC Sport's coverage for the opening match of the Hundred, the 29-year-old said: "I will manage myself as best as possible and get myself through until at least maybe the start of the Championship next year.

"I'll probably play a few of those games and keep building up and getting that workload ready for Test cricket."

He will make his debut in the 100-ball competition on Wednesday for Southern Brave against London Spirit at the Utilita Bowl.

