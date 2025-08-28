'Richest Cricket Board Can't Stream Matches' - Fans Fans Furious As BCCI Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

Duleep Trophy 2025: BCCI faces fans' outrage after no live coverage of the highly-anticipated domestic tournament

Deepak Joshi
Fans Fans Furious As BCCI Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming
Duleep Trophy: Players at practice session | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • No live telecast or streaming of the Duleep Trophy 2025 has left fans furious at BCCI

  • Star players like Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, and Dhruv Jurel are featuring in this year’s edition

  • Tournament runs from August 28 to September 15 in Bengaluru, returning to the traditional zonal format with six regional teams

The Duleep Trophy 2025 has officially begun, taking across Bengaluru’s BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds. This year’s Duleep Trophy edition marks a return to the traditional zonal format after last year’s experimental structure. Kicked off on August 28, the tournament will run through to September 15 and brings together six regional teams, North, South, East, West, Central, and North East, for a high-stakes knockout showdown.

Yet despite the tournament’s rich legacy and the presence of national hopefuls, fans have found themselves watching from afar, there’s no live broadcast or streaming option available. It was earlier reported that the fans can watch the live telecast on Star Sports Network but as the tournament started, there were no live telecasts and streamings.

Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar celebrates his century during their Duleep Trophy 2025 quarterfinal match against North East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on August 28, 2025. PTI - Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

BY Deepak Joshi

BCCI Face Outrage From Fans On Social Media

The uproar began almost immediately. Fans, starved for cricket during the international break, hoped the Duleep Trophy would fill that void. Instead, what they got was dead air. Word like “shameful” and “outrageous” were surfaced online, with many pointing out that local T20 leagues and even casual gully matches routinely receive coverage. The contradiction of being shut out from following elite domestic cricket, with no stream or telecast, definitely stung hard.

Layer in the fact that selectors will be hanging on performances played out in this tournament, and the lack of visibility doesn’t just frustrate fans, it potentially dims players’ chances too. Fans online lamented that this two-week competition, which can define careers, has effectively been hidden from view. There’s another reason why fans are outbursting. They are unable to see their star players like Rajat Patidar and others in action in the Duleep Trophy.

Big Names Featuring In Duleep Trophy 2025

The Central Zone alone has international names like Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, and Kuldeep Yadav, alongside emerging stars such as Dhruv Jurel and Aryan Juyal. Rajat Patidar’s presence, fresh from leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their maiden IPL title, has brought extra spotlight.

Other zones too have a some great and upcoming cricketers like Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and others, making this Duleep Trophy one of the most competitive editions in recent years. For many, this tournament is more than just zonal bragging rights, it’s a pathway to national selection. And with no broadcast, fans and selectors alike risk missing some potentially career-defining performances.

Published At:
