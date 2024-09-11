India B are set to face India C in the second-round match of the Duleep Trophy 2024 to be played in Anantapur's Rural Development Trust Stadium B. The four-day match will start on Thursday, 12th September. (More Cricket News)
Many players have been released from their Duleep Trophy squad to take part in the preparations for the opening Test match against Bangladesh. Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal have joined the national squad.
Sarfaraz Khan, who is also in the Indian squad for the first Test, will play the second-round match and then join the team later. He is representing India B captained by Abhimanyu Easwaran. Rinku Singh and Himanshu Mantri are new faces in the squad.
India B and India C lost their respective first-round matches. Now, they will try to take themselves up on the points table. The match will happen at the second stadium in Anantapur where there is assistance for the fast bowlers.
Updated India B Vs India C Full Squads
India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, Rinku Singh, Himanshu Mantri (wk)
India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), B. Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), and Sandeep Warrier.
Live Streaming of India B Vs India C match in Duleep Trophy 2024
When India B Vs India C match in the Duleep Trophy 2024 will be played?
The India B Vs India C match in the Duleep Trophy 2024 will start on Thursday, 12 September. The match will start at 9:30 am IST.
Where the India B Vs India C match in the Duleep Trophy 2024 will be played?
The India B Vs India C match in the Duleep Trophy 2024 will be played at Rural Development Trust Stadium B in Anantapur.
Where to watch and livestream the Duleep Trophy 2024 matches in India?
All the matches will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 Networks. Fans can also stream the matches online via the Jio Cinema app and website in India.