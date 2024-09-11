Cricket

Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India B Vs India C Cricket Match

India B will face India C in match 4 of the Duleep Trophy 2024 in Anantapur starting on Thursday. Here are the live streaming, updated squads and other details of the match

duleep trophy X sai kishore bcci domestic
India B players celebrating a wicket in the Duleep Trophy 2024. Photo: X | BCCI Domestic
info_icon

India B are set to face India C in the second-round match of the Duleep Trophy 2024 to be played in Anantapur's Rural Development Trust Stadium B. The four-day match will start on Thursday, 12th September. (More Cricket News)

Many players have been released from their Duleep Trophy squad to take part in the preparations for the opening Test match against Bangladesh. Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal have joined the national squad.

Sarfaraz Khan, who is also in the Indian squad for the first Test, will play the second-round match and then join the team later. He is representing India B captained by Abhimanyu Easwaran. Rinku Singh and Himanshu Mantri are new faces in the squad.

India B and India C lost their respective first-round matches. Now, they will try to take themselves up on the points table. The match will happen at the second stadium in Anantapur where there is assistance for the fast bowlers.

India C captain Shreyas Iyer in Duleep Trophy. - Photo: X | CricCrazyJohns
Duleep Trophy 2024 Round 2 Preview: Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan Set To Shine In Anantapur

BY PTI

Updated India B Vs India C Full Squads

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, Rinku Singh, Himanshu Mantri (wk)

India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), B. Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), and Sandeep Warrier.

Live Streaming of India B Vs India C match in Duleep Trophy 2024

When India B Vs India C match in the Duleep Trophy 2024 will be played?

The India B Vs India C match in the Duleep Trophy 2024 will start on Thursday, 12 September. The match will start at 9:30 am IST.

Where the India B Vs India C match in the Duleep Trophy 2024 will be played?

The India B Vs India C match in the Duleep Trophy 2024 will be played at Rural Development Trust Stadium B in Anantapur.

Where to watch and livestream the Duleep Trophy 2024 matches in India?

All the matches will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 Networks. Fans can also stream the matches online via the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IRE-W Vs ENG-W, 3rd ODI Live Score: Wet Outfield Delays Start, Next Inspection At 4:30 PM
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 Round 2 Preview: Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan Set To Shine In Anantapur
  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Day 3 Highlights: Heavy Rain Forces Early Stumps; No Action On Third Day
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India A Vs India D Match
  5. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Pavel Sulc Shines As Czechia Beat Ukraine 3-2 - In Pics
  2. UEFA Nations League: Germany Played Out 2-2 Draw Against Netherlands - In Pics
  3. UEFA Nations League: Harry Kane's Brace Helps England Beat Finland 2-0 - In Pics
  4. FIFA World Cup South American Qualifiers 2026: Colombia Stun Lionel Messi-less Argentina 2-1 - In Pics
  5. Indonesia Hold Australia To 0-0 Draw In FIFA World Cup Qualifying Match - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
  2. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  3. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  4. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  5. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Korea Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Hyeonhong Kim Converts Penalty Corner; CHN 1-1 KOR
  2. India 8-1 Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Team Dominate Opponents With A Hat-Trick Victory
  3. IND 8-1 MAS, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Defending Champs Secure Semifinal Spot Mathematically
  4. PM Modi's Letter To Hockey Legend Sreejesh: 'Thank You For Your Tireless Dedication'
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Beat Japan 2-1 To Register First Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case Protests: Doctors Write To CM Mamata, Get Invited For Talks At Nabanna
  2. Day In Pics: September 11, 2024
  3. Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) General Secretary, On Ventilator Support At AIIMS Delhi
  4. Earthquake In Pakistan, Tremors Felt In Delhi, Adjoining Areas
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  2. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  5. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
World News
  1. Mexico To Become 1st Country To Allow Election Of Judiciary| All About The Controversial Judicial Overhaul
  2. The iPhone 'Prestige': Apple Thriving On Power Of Peer Influence & Joy Of Being 'Different'? Maybe
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  5. Maldives Says Muizzu To Visit India 'Very Soon' After 2 Ministers Who Defamed Modi Resign
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 11, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Pitra Dosha In Astrology: Its Impact On Human Life And Effective Remedies To Remove It
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  6. Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn Claims World No. 1 Spot On Technicality Despite Paris Olympics Backlash
  7. Shimla Mosque Row: Protesters Clash With Security Forces; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge, Water Cannons
  8. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics