Cricket

Dhawal Kulkarni Appointed As Mumbai’s Bowling Mentor For Upcoming Domestic Season

The announcement was made after a meeting of the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) apex council

Dhawal Kulkarni was part of the commentary team of the official broadcaster of the IPL 2022.
info_icon

Dhawal Kulkarni, who led Mumbai Ranji team's pace attack for years, was on Wednesday appointed as bowling mentor of the premier domestic side across formats for the upcoming 2024-25 season. (More Sports News)

The announcement was made after a meeting of the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) apex council.

Kulkarni, who played 12 ODIs and two T20Is for India between 2014 and 2016, retired from all forms of cricket after helping Mumbai win the prestigious Ranji Trophy for a record-extending 42nd time in the previous season.

The right-arm pacer, who played an overall 96 first-class games, claimed 285 wickets while he snaffled another 223 in 130 List A games and had 154 scalps in 162 T20 matches.

Meanwhile, the MCA’s apex council decided to felicitate legendary batter and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on his 75th birthday on July 10.

"We have appointed Dhawal Kulkarni as the bowling mentor for the upcoming season. Additionally, Mr. Amol Kale (president) proposed and the Apex Council unanimously approved to honour Mr. Sunil Gavaskar on his 75th birthday," MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik said.

The 35-year-old Kulkarni, who was recently involved as a commentator in the Indian Premier League, had hinted about the possibility of taking up a coaching role in future after his retirement in March.

This is Nepal's last warm-up game before the group-stage matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. - Photo: X/ @CricketNep
ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Warm-Up Match, Nepal Vs USA: Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I've not thought about it much but cricket has given me so much that I want to give it back to the game, whether it be coaching or whatever role that I get. So everything I do in the future, it will be around cricket," Kulkarni had said after Mumbai's Ranji Trophy win at the Wankhede Stadium.

It was also decided in the meeting that the MCA will release a stamp as well as a coffee table book on the occasion of the iconic Wankhede Stadium completing 50 years of existence  this year.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  2. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  3. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  4. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  5. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress