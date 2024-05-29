The weather around the Grand Prairie Stadium has been poor lately, leading to the abandonment of the warm-up game between Bangladesh and the USA. Now, there is a looming threat to another match of the host team. (More Cricket News)
The USA team led by Monank Patel is scheduled to play against Nepal in their second warm-up game on Thursday at the Grand Prairie Stadium. There are speculations of thunderstorms and tornadoes on the match day.
The Bangladesh game was called off without any balls being bowled, and now there's a high chance of another match being abandoned. Bangladesh will face India in their next and final warm-up game on Saturday, a day before the group-stage fixtures start.
The central and southern US have been hit by severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in recent weeks, and the warm-up game between Bangladesh and the USA was affected. Texas received a tornado warning in the morning, according to cricket journalist Peter Della Penna.
NEP vs USA Pitch Report:
The pitch at Grand Prairie Stadium is favourable for batting, as shown by Canada scoring over 180 runs in their last game. Medium-paced bowlers were more successful in taking wickets in that match, and we can expect similar pitch behaviour this time. The average expected innings score is around 165.
NEP vs USA Squad:
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Sundeep Jora, Aasif Sheikh(w), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Kamal Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Karan KC, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sagar Dhakal
United States of America: Monank Patel(w/c), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir