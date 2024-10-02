Cricket

Denmark Vs Qatar Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Qater will take on Denmark in the 10th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi on Wednesday, October 2. The tournament is part of the qualification process of the 2027 Cricket World Cup scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. (More Cricket News)

Qatar are still in search of their first win of the tournament. They have lost all three matches that they have played so far in the tournament. A win against Denmark is now highly crucial for the gulf team to have some hopes of qualification alive.

Denmark too have started poorly in the tournament. They lost to Kuwait and Papua New Guinea in their first two matches but bounced back to get their first win of the competition against Kenya. A win is important for them too.

Qatar vs Denmark squads

Denmark Squad: Taranjit Bharaj, Hamid Shah(c), Saif Ahmad, Zameer Khan, Surya Anand, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Abdul Hashmi(w), Oliver Hald, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Jonas Henriksen, Delawar Khan, Abdullah Mahmood, Eshan Karimi

Qatar Squad: Kamran Khan(c), Imal Liyanage(w), Shakkir Kassim, Muhammad Tanveer, Tamoor Sajjad, Assad Borham, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Muhammad Murad, Amir Farooq, Muhammad Jabir, Mohammed Nadeem, Musawar Shah

Here is how you can watch the Denmark Vs Qatar match live on tv and online.

Live Streaming Of Denmark Vs Qatar, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26

When is Denmark Vs Qatar, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match?

Denmark Vs Qatar, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 will be played on Wednesday, October 2 at 12:00 PM IST at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya.

Where to watch Denmark Vs Qatar, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match?

The Denmark Vs Qatar, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

