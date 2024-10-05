Cricket

Denmark Vs Jersey Toss Update, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: DEN Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Denmark Vs Jersey: Here’s everything you need to know about the DEN vs JER match, including toss update, playing XIs, live streaming info, and more for Match 15 of the ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26

jersey-vs-kuwait-icc-cwc-challenge-2024-2026-x-jersey-cricket
Jersey National Cricket Team. Photo: X | Jersey Cricket
info_icon

Denmark are facing Jersey in the 15th and final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday, October 5. (More Sports News)

Denmark currently hold fifth place in the points table with two wins and two losses from four games, while Jersey lead the table with three wins from their four matches.

Toss Update

Denmark won the toss and decided to bowl first against Jersey.

Playing XIs

Jersey: Asa Tribe, Charles Perchard (c), Charlie Brennan, Daniel Birrell, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (wk), Jonty Jenner, Josh Lawrenson, Julius Sumerauer, Stanley Norman and Zak Tribe

Denmark: Abdul Hashmi (wk), Delawar Khan, Hamid Shah (c), Jonas Henriksen, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Oliver Hald, Saif Ahmad, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Surya Anand, Taranjit Bharaj and Zameer Khan

Both teams come into the match on the back of victories. Jersey secured a commanding 123-run win over Kuwait, with Asa Tribe and Zak Tribe contributing half-centuries to their total of 219 runs. Denmark also notched up a win in their last match against Qatar.

Denmark Vs Jersey: Full Squads

Denmark: Taranjit Bharaj, Hamid Shah(c), Abdul Hashmi(wk), Saif Ahmad, Surya Anand, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Oliver Hald, Delawar Khan, Abdullah Mahmood, Jonas Henriksen, Zameer Khan, Eshan Karimi

Jersey: Harrison Carlyon, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Charlie Brennan, Patrick Gouge, Julius Sumerauer, Jake Dunford(w), Charles Perchard(c), Nick Greenwood, Daniel Birrell

Denmark Vs Jersey: Live Streaming

Denmark Vs Jersey, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kenya Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, ICC CWC Challenge League A: PNG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  2. India Handed 58-Run Thrashing By New Zealand In Women's T20 World Cup - In Pics
  3. Denmark Vs Jersey Toss Update, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: DEN Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Makes Impressive Vinoo Mankad Trophy Debut For Delhi
  5. Japan Vs Indonesia Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: JPN Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Paul Pogba's Four-Year Doping Ban Reduced To 18 Months After CAS Appeal
  2. Premier League: Man City Boss Guardiola Says He Will Pay For Fans' Banner Asking Him To Stay Amid Uncertain Future
  3. La Liga: Rudiger Lauds 'Ridiculous' Yamal After Sensational Spanish League Start
  4. Serie A: Conte Embracing Napoli Improvements After Como Triumph
  5. Sunderland 2-2 Leeds United: Meslier Howler Gifts Black Cats A Point At Stadium Of Light
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
  2. World Tennis League 2024: Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled For Season 3 In Abu Dhabi
  3. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
  4. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  5. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  2. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  3. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  4. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  5. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 22.7% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM; PM Modi Urges Voters To 'Set A New Record'
  2. PM Visits Maharashtra, Will Launch Mumbai's First Underground Metro Line Along With Other Projects
  3. Accused Confesses To Killing Dalit Family, Police Claim 'Illicit Relationship'| What Happened In UP's Amethi
  4. Chhattisgarh: 31 Naxalites Killed In Bastar; Highest Number Of Fatalities In Single Anti-Naxal Operation
  5. RG Kar Row: Doctors Call Off Ceasework, Police Lathicharge On Medics; Sandip Ghosh Sent To Judicial Remand
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Major Amazon Tiver Tributary Drops To Lowest Level Due To Drought In Over 122 Years
  2. 'That’s The Thing You Want To Hit': Trump Urges Israel To Hit Iran's Nuclear Sites Amid Rising Middle East Tensions
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut And Gaza, Lebanon-Syria Border Closed, US Military Strikes Houthis
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. Middle East Tensions Force UAE Airlines To Cancel Flights: Emirates, Flydubai Suspend Services To Key Destinations | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 22.7% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM; PM Modi Urges Voters To 'Set A New Record'