Denmark Vs Jersey Toss Update, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: DEN Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Denmark are facing Jersey in the 15th and final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday, October 5. (More Sports News)
Denmark currently hold fifth place in the points table with two wins and two losses from four games, while Jersey lead the table with three wins from their four matches.
Toss Update
Denmark won the toss and decided to bowl first against Jersey.
Playing XIs
Jersey: Asa Tribe, Charles Perchard (c), Charlie Brennan, Daniel Birrell, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (wk), Jonty Jenner, Josh Lawrenson, Julius Sumerauer, Stanley Norman and Zak Tribe
Denmark: Abdul Hashmi (wk), Delawar Khan, Hamid Shah (c), Jonas Henriksen, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Oliver Hald, Saif Ahmad, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Surya Anand, Taranjit Bharaj and Zameer Khan
Both teams come into the match on the back of victories. Jersey secured a commanding 123-run win over Kuwait, with Asa Tribe and Zak Tribe contributing half-centuries to their total of 219 runs. Denmark also notched up a win in their last match against Qatar.
Denmark Vs Jersey: Full Squads
Denmark: Taranjit Bharaj, Hamid Shah(c), Abdul Hashmi(wk), Saif Ahmad, Surya Anand, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Oliver Hald, Delawar Khan, Abdullah Mahmood, Jonas Henriksen, Zameer Khan, Eshan Karimi
Jersey: Harrison Carlyon, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Charlie Brennan, Patrick Gouge, Julius Sumerauer, Jake Dunford(w), Charles Perchard(c), Nick Greenwood, Daniel Birrell
Denmark Vs Jersey: Live Streaming
Denmark Vs Jersey, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.