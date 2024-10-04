Denmark Vs Jersey Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch

Denmark will clash with Jersey in the 15th and final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday. (More Cricket News)
Jersey won their last match against Kuwait by a big margin of 123 runs. Batting first, they made 219 runs thanks to Asa Tribe and Zak Tribe's respective half-centuries.
They restricted Kuwait to 96 all out in 27 overs to win the match comfortably. Josh Lawrenson took a five-wicket haul whereas Harrison Carylon and Julius Sumerauer took three and two wickets respectively.
Denmark also won their last match against Qatar. Denmark are currently fifth in the points table with two wins and two losses in four games whereas Jersey are leading the table with three wins in four matches.
Denmark Vs Jersey Full Squads
Denmark: Taranjit Bharaj, Hamid Shah(c), Abdul Hashmi(w), Saif Ahmad, Surya Anand, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Oliver Hald, Delawar Khan, Abdullah Mahmood, Jonas Henriksen, Zameer Khan, Eshan Karimi
Jersey: Harrison Carlyon, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Charlie Brennan, Patrick Gouge, Julius Sumerauer, Jake Dunford(w), Charles Perchard(c), Nick Greenwood, Daniel Birrell
Here is how you can watch the Denmark Vs Jersey match live on TV and online.
Live Streaming Of Denmark Vs Jersey, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26
The Denmark Vs Jersey, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 will be played on Saturday, October 5 at 11:30 AM IST at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya.
Where to watch Denmark Vs Jersey, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match?
Denmark Vs Jersey, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.