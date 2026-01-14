Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz Toss Update, WPL 2026: DC Bowling First - Check Playing XI

Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz meet in WPL 2026 Match 7, with both teams winless as Jemimah Rodrigues and Meg Lanning lead a crucial battle

Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz Toss Update, WPL 2026: DC Bowling First - Check Playing XI
Delhi Capitals' Nandini Sharma celebrates a wicket during the Women's Premier League match against Mumbai Indians on January 10, 2026. | Photo: wplt20
  • Delhi Capitals face UP Warriorz in match 7 of Women's Premier League 2026

  • Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • Check Live streaming and other details

Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will lock horns in Match 7 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, with both teams still searching for their first victory of the season.

After losing their opening two games, Delhi, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, and UP Warriorz, captained by Meg Lanning, are under pressure to turn their campaigns around and gain early momentum.

Historically, Delhi have had the edge in this rivalry, winning four of the six previous meetings, but a winless run for both sides makes this a crucial clash under lights. With batting conditions expected to be favourable and both teams desperate for points, this contest promises intensity and tactical battles.

Also Check: DC vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026

DC vs UPW, WPL 2026: Toss Update

Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bowl first against UP Warriorz.

DC vs UPW, WPL 2026: Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Women: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Chinelle Henry, Marizanne Kapp, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani

UP Warriorz Women: Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

WPL 2026: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Women's Premier League 2026 matches be telecast and live streamed?

The Women's Premier League 2026 matches will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. They will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

DC vs UPW, WPL 2026: Squads

Delhi Capitals Women: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Chinelle Henry, Marizanne Kapp, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani, Alana King, Lucy Hamilton, Taniya Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav

UP Warriorz Women: Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Trisha Gongadi, Pratika Rawal, Chloe Tryon, Charli Knott, Shipra Giri, Suman Meena, Simran Shaikh

