Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz Toss Update, WPL 2026: DC Bowling First - Check Playing XI

Delhi Capitals face UP Warriorz in match 7 of Women's Premier League 2026
Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first
Check Live streaming and other details
Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will lock horns in Match 7 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, with both teams still searching for their first victory of the season.
After losing their opening two games, Delhi, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, and UP Warriorz, captained by Meg Lanning, are under pressure to turn their campaigns around and gain early momentum.
Historically, Delhi have had the edge in this rivalry, winning four of the six previous meetings, but a winless run for both sides makes this a crucial clash under lights. With batting conditions expected to be favourable and both teams desperate for points, this contest promises intensity and tactical battles.
DC vs UPW, WPL 2026: Toss Update
Delhi Capitals won the toss and decided to bowl first against UP Warriorz.
DC vs UPW, WPL 2026: Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals Women: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Chinelle Henry, Marizanne Kapp, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani
UP Warriorz Women: Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud
WPL 2026: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Women's Premier League 2026 matches be telecast and live streamed?
The Women's Premier League 2026 matches will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. They will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
DC vs UPW, WPL 2026: Squads
Delhi Capitals Women: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Chinelle Henry, Marizanne Kapp, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani, Alana King, Lucy Hamilton, Taniya Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav
UP Warriorz Women: Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Trisha Gongadi, Pratika Rawal, Chloe Tryon, Charli Knott, Shipra Giri, Suman Meena, Simran Shaikh