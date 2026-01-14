DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Former Teammates Meg Lanning And Jemimah Rodrigues Lead Winless Sides

Delhi Capitals' Nandini Sharma takes the catch of Gujarat Giants' Anushka Sharma during their Women's Premier League match at the DY Patil Stadium. PTI

DC vs UPW Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals take on UP Warriorz in a crucial Women’s Premier League 2026 clash with both teams still searching for their first win of the season. Early losses have increased pressure on the two camps, making this contest vital for momentum. The spotlight will be firmly on former teammates Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues, now leading rival sides in a rare and intriguing reunion. Delhi will look for more consistency from their batting unit, while UP Warriorz will hope their bowlers find better control in the middle overs. With points at a premium and confidence on the line, this match promises intensity, tactical battles, and a strong response from two desperate teams eager to reset their WPL 2026 campaigns.

