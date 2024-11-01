Delhi Capitals who have faced a fall-off in the IPL in recent years, have released their influential captain Rishabh Pant ahead of the mega auctions as the franchise retain a quartet of stars in the IPL Retentions. (More Cricket News)
DC have made three consecutive playoff appearances, including finishing runners-up in 2020, will have a new skipper at the helm in 2025.
Ricky Ponting has left for pastures new, with Hemang Badani coming in to fill in Punter's boots, and most interestingly, Rishabh Pant is no longer a DC player.
DC list of retained players
Axar Patel (capped) – Rs 16.5 crore
Kuldeep Yadav (capped) – Rs 13.25 crore
Tristan Stubbs (capped, overseas) – Rs 10 crore
Abishek Porel (uncapped) – Rs 4 crore
IPL 2025 mega auction purse remaining for DC: Rs 73 crore
IPL 2025 mega auction RTMs remaining for DC: 2
Under Rishabh Pant's captaincy, DC finished sixth in the table with seven wins from 14 IPL matches last season. The upcoming mega auction will see the DC franchise adopt a new strategy as Pant prepares to go under the hammer in the upcoming auctions, that will be held later in November.
DC Players released: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Brook, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kumar Kushagra, Gulbadin Naib, Lizaad Williams.