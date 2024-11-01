Cricket

DC IPL 2025 Retentions: Rishabh Pant Released; Quartet Of Stars Including Axar Patel Retained

Rishabh Pant has not been retained by Delhi Capitals as they opted to side by Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs and Kuldeep Yadav

Rishabh Pant in DC Vs MI match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant was released in the IPL Retentions. AP Photo/ Surjeet Yadav
Delhi Capitals who have faced a fall-off in the IPL in recent years, have released their influential captain Rishabh Pant ahead of the mega auctions as the franchise retain a quartet of stars in the IPL Retentions. (More Cricket News)

DC have made three consecutive playoff appearances, including finishing runners-up in 2020, will have a new skipper at the helm in 2025.

Ricky Ponting has left for pastures new, with Hemang Badani coming in to fill in Punter's boots, and most interestingly, Rishabh Pant is no longer a DC player.

DC list of retained players

  • Axar Patel (capped) – Rs 16.5 crore

  • Kuldeep Yadav (capped) – Rs 13.25 crore

  • Tristan Stubbs (capped, overseas) – Rs 10 crore

  • Abishek Porel (uncapped) – Rs 4 crore

Former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani. - X | Hemang Badani.
Delhi Capitals Announce Staff Changes Ahead Of IPL 2025: Rao As Director Of Cricket, Badani As Head Coach

BY PTI

IPL 2025 mega auction purse remaining for DC: Rs 73 crore

IPL 2025 mega auction RTMs remaining for DC: 2

Under Rishabh Pant's captaincy, DC finished sixth in the table with seven wins from 14 IPL matches last season. The upcoming mega auction will see the DC franchise adopt a new strategy as Pant prepares to go under the hammer in the upcoming auctions, that will be held later in November.

DC Players released: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Brook, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kumar Kushagra, Gulbadin Naib, Lizaad Williams.

  6. Gemini November 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival