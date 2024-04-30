CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Team Total

Match 49 of the Indian Premier League 2024 features Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings entertaining Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday, May 1. CSK know, a win could lift them to second place whereas PBKS' victory could help boost their morale. (Preview | Key Battles | Prediction)
Before the CSK vs PBKS kick-starts, here are all the key facts and figures from the IPL 2024 encounter.
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: Head-To-Head Record
Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have faced each other 28 times in the IPL with CSK leading with 15 wins to PBKS' 13 victories. In the last five meetings between the two, PBKS has a major advantage of 5-1 with their last win coming in their previous visit to the Chepauk.
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: Highest Run-Scorers
KL Rahul has scored the most runs in this fixture with 365 runs in 8 innings at a strike rate of 149.59. In the current line-up, Shikhar Dhawan has the most runs against the Chennai outfit with 149 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 152.04.
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: Highest Wicket-Takers
Piyush Chawla has taken the most wickets against CSK for PBKS. In 12 IPL matches, veteran spinner has scalped 9 victims at a bowling strike rate of 23.89. In the current team, Arshdeep Singh has taken the most wickets against CSK for PBKS with six scalps to his name in five innings.
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: Highest Team Total
In 2014, Punjab scored 231 against CSK which remains their highest score against the reigning champions.