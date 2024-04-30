Cricket

CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Vs Punjab Kings Tomorrow's Match Prediction, Fantasy 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings welcome Sam Curran's Punjab Kings in match 49 of the Indian Premier League. Here are the predicted playing XIs, pitch report and match prediction for the CSK Vs PBKS match in the IPL 2024 today

Advertisement

IPL 2024: CSK vs SRH, Chepauk, AP Photo
IPL 2024: CSK vs PBKS Photo: AP
info_icon

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are a formidable unit at the Chepauk Stadium as they welcome Shikhar Dhawan-less Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 49 of the IPL 2024 on Wednesday, May 1. (Preview | Full Coverage)

CSK are favourites for this match but PBKS will be morally lifted after their record run-chase against KKR at Eden Gardens and thus, makes this match an interesting watch on Wednesday.

In the points table, CSK are third with five wins from nine matches played and a win could take them to second. As for PBKS, they are eight in the IPL point table with three wins from nine games.

Advertisement

CSK Vs PBKS: Head-to-Head

The Chennai Super Kings have faced Punjab Kings 28 times in IPL so far with CSK taking 15 wins to Punjab's 13.

MS Dhoni - X/@ChennaiIPL
IPL 2024: Mike Hussey Says 'Greatest Finisher Of All Time' MS Dhoni Will Continue To Evolve

BY PTI

CSK Vs PBKS: Pitch Report

The Chepauk track is a slow surface and usually assists the batters as well as the slow bowlers. However, with dew coming into play, expect the captain winning the toss and fielding first.

CSK vs PBKS: Fantasy XI

Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Shashank Singh, Shivam Dube (Vice captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Kagiso Rabada, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman.

Advertisement

CSK vs PBKS: Weather Update

The day temperature will be around 37 degrees Celsius however, evenings will see around 30 degrees Celsius.

CSK vs PBKS: Match Prediction

As per Google match predictior, CSK have 59% of winning the match to PBKS' 41%.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  2. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Google Layoffs: Python Team Cut Signals Globalization Strategy Shift, Sparks Concerns
  4. Taylor Swift Breaks Record: Dominates Top 14 On Billboard Hot 100, Ranks All Tracks From 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album Taking The Total To 32 Songs On Chart!
  5. ‘TMKOC’ Actor Samay Shah Recalls Last Conversation With Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Refutes Depression Rumours
  6. Comparative Analysis: How 2024 Lok Sabha Election Voter Turnout So Far Has Declined from 2019
  7. India's Team Selection For T20 World Cup LIVE: Ajit Agarkar, Jay Shah Arrive In Ahmedabad
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Makes Fake Videos In 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan', Claims PM; RaGa Says BJP Will 'Throw Constitution'