Chennai Super Kings Vs Lucknow Super Giants Match 53 IPL 2026 - See Best Photos From MA Chidambaram Stadium
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) recover from a middle-order collapse to reach 203/8 in 20 overs courtesy of a late-end blitz from Shahbaz Ahmed, who scored a crucial 43 not out off 25 balls. LSG got off a blistering start of 91/1 in the powerplay courtesy of Josh Inglis' T20 masterclass but once the Aussie hitter departed at 85 off 33 balls, CSK bowlers made a good comeback with regular wickets in the middle. However, a vital 50-run stand for the 7th wicket between Ahmed and Himmat Singh took LSG to a strong first innings total at the MA Chidambaram Stadium
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