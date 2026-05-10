Chennai Super Kings Vs Lucknow Super Giants Match 53 IPL 2026 - See Best Photos From MA Chidambaram Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) recover from a middle-order collapse to reach 203/8 in 20 overs courtesy of a late-end blitz from Shahbaz Ahmed, who scored a crucial 43 not out off 25 balls. LSG got off a blistering start of 91/1 in the powerplay courtesy of Josh Inglis' T20 masterclass but once the Aussie hitter departed at 85 off 33 balls, CSK bowlers made a good comeback with regular wickets in the middle. However, a vital 50-run stand for the 7th wicket between Ahmed and Himmat Singh took LSG to a strong first innings total at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

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IPL 2026: CSK vs LSG Josh Inglis
Lucknow Super Giants' Josh Inglis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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IPL 2026: LSG vs CSK Josh Inglis
Lucknow Super Giants' Josh Inglis celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Indian Premier League: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh, left, and Josh Inglis run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Sakshi Singh IPL 2026
Former Indian international cricketer M S Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh with her daughter, left, watches the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Rishabh Pant IPL 2026
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant bowled out by Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Akshat Raghuwanshi IPL 2026
Lucknow Super Giants' Akshat Raghuwanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Aiden Markram IPL 2026
Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram run out by Chennai Super Kings' Dewald Brevis during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Jamie Overton IPL 2026
Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Shahbaz Ahmed Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants' Shahbaz Ahmed plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. () | Photo: AP
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Himmat Singh Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants' Himmat Singh bowled out by Chennai Super Kings' Anshul Kamboj during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Sanju Samson Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Indian Premier League Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad runs between the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Ruturaj Gaikwad Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Indian Premier League Sanju Samson
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson bowled out by Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Urvil Patel Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Chennai Super Kings Urvil Patel celebrates his fifty runs
Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Urvil Patel Indian Premier League 2026
Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL 2026: CSK vs LSG
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad bowled out by Lucknow Super Giants' Shahbaz Ahmed during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Kartik Sharma Indian Premier League 2026
Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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