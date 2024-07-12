Croatia Vs Jersey Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 15

Jersey will look to continue their domination at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B on Friday when they take on Croatia in match 15 of the tournament. (More Cricket News)
Jersey have been absolutely ruthless throughout this tournament winning all three of their games by massive margins. They scored 233 against Serbia and bowled the Serbs out for 65 earning a 165-run victory in the tournament opener. Jersey then bowled out Switzerland for 52 to win their second match by 167 runs.
Against Belgium in their third match, Jersey won by 108 runs.
For Croatia, stopping Jersey will be an uphill battle. Even though they also have won both their matches so far in the competition, their victories have not been as overwhelming.
Croatia defeated Belgium by six runs on DLS method and then overcame Serbia winning by 28 runs.
Squads
Jersey: Charles Perchard (c), Daniel Birrell, Dominic Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Harrison Carlyon, Patrick Gouge, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Jake Dunford (wk), Scott Simpson, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Benjamin Ward
Croatia: Daniel Turkich (c), Anthony Govorko, Jeffrey Grzinic (wk), Michael Grzinic, Boro Jerkovic, Aman Maheshwari, Daniel Marsic, Luke Potthoff, Phillip Roberts, Jaikumar Thakur, Oliver Tilley, Christopher Turkich, John Vujnovich, Zach Vukusic
Here is how you can watch Croatia Vs Jersey ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B, 2024.
Croatia Vs Jersey Live Streaming Details
When is Croatia Vs Jersey ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2024?
The Croatia Vs Jersey T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier match will take place on July 12, Friday at 12:30 PM IST at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.
Where to watch Croatia Vs Jersey ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group B 2024?
There will be no live telecast of the this T20 tournament on any TV channel India.
However, it will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Fans world-wide will be able to watch the T20 matches live on ICC.tv