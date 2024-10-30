Cricket

Cricket Australia Extends Head Coach Andrew McDonald's Term Till 2027

Cricket Australia on Wednesday extended the tenure of men's team head coach Andrew McDonald till the end of the 2027 season, meaning he will oversee the team's defence of the one-day World Cup in South Africa

Cricket-Australia
Andrew McDonald is currently Australia's all-format coach. Photo: File
Cricket Australia on Wednesday extended the tenure of men’s team head coach Andrew McDonald till the end of the 2027 season, meaning he will oversee the team's defence of the one-day World Cup in South Africa. (More Cricket News)

McDonald was appointed as head coach after Justin Langer's tumultuous departure in early 2022 and has since steered the men's team to notable achievements.

Under his guidance, Australia secured the World Test Championship and the 50-over World Cup and also retained the Ashes in England.

The extension will help McDonald to be in charge of the side till the defence of the one-day World Cup title in 2027 and in their effort to regain T20 World Cup and Champion's Trophy next year.

The period also includes 13 months of Test cricket, featuring away series against India and England and the 150th anniversary Test at the MCG.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said: "Andrew has proven to be an outstanding men’s head coach who as well as delivering exceptional results has built a strong coaching team, methodology and an excellent environment for the team to perform at its best.

"We are delighted to extend his tenure for a further two years."

McDonald said: "I am very fortunate to have an exceptional group of leaders, players, coaches and staff who are fully invested in the ongoing well-being, success and development.

"The professionalism, commitment and experience of my fellow coaches and the wider staff have ensured the journey has been extremely successful but just as importantly created a culture of unity, trust and inclusivity." he added.

