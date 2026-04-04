CSK Vs PBKS: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 7

Summary of this article
Punjab Kings register their 2nd win of the 2026 IPL season
Chennai Super Kings yet to claim their first win of the season
Priyansh Arya adjugded man of the match
Punjab Kings secured a dominant 5-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in match number 7 of the Indian Premier League.
Despite CSK posting a formidable 209/5, the visitors chased it down with eight balls to spare, handing Chennai their second consecutive loss of the season.
After being put in to bat, CSK’s innings was headlined by 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre, who smashed a brilliant 73 off 43 balls. Supported by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (28), Mhatre anchored a 96-run partnership.
Late fireworks from Sarfaraz Khan (32 off 12) and Shivam Dube (45)* propelled CSK past the 200-mark. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, finishing with tidy figures of 1/21.
PBKS’s response was electric. Impact Player Priyansh Arya set the tone with a blistering 39 off just 11 balls, striking five boundaries in his first six deliveries.
Captain Shreyas Iyer then took control with a composed 50 off 29 balls, ensuring the momentum stayed with Punjab.
Despite a double-strike from Anshul Kamboj that removed Iyer and Wadhera in quick succession, Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh stayed calm to finish the chase at 210/5 in 18.4 overs.
Priyansh Arya Adjudged Man Of The Match
Priyansh Arya was named Player of the Match for his explosive Impact Player cameo that dismantled CSK’s defense early.
Chasing a daunting 210, Arya set a blistering tone by smashing five boundaries in his first six deliveries.
He played a quickfire knock of 39 runs off just 11 balls, striking at a phenomenal 354.55.
His innings, which included four sixes and three fours, effectively neutralized Chennai’s home advantage and provided the crucial momentum Punjab needed to pull off a clinical five-wicket victory at Chepauk.
What was the result of the CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match?
Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets. CSK scored 209, which PBKS chased down in 18.4 overs.
Who won the Player of the Match award in CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2026?
The Player of the Match (POTM) award went to Priyansh Arya, who smashed 39 off just 11 balls.
Who will feature in IPL 2026 match number 8?
The Delhi Capitals will take on the Mumbai Indians in match number 8 of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.