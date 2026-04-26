CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play Today For Chennai Super Kings?

This Indian Premier League 2026, MS Dhoni has not played a single game for the franchise and has missed his side's fixtures so far. However, reports state that the former captain has recovered from his long-standing injury

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
CSKs ROAR 2026 MS Dhoni
Cricketer MS Dhoni during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • All eyes will be CSK's playing XI when they take on GT

  • Dhoni's participation remains a mystery despite reports of him recovering

  • CSK coach Fleming had said that Dhoni is 'recovering well'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium with the hosts in superb form coming into this Indian Premier League fixture. Any CSK fixture is incomplete without the suspense around MS Dhoni and his return to the playing XI.

CSK beat MI in their previous game in what was a one-sided affair. Ruturaj Gaikwad's men secured a 103-run victory thanks to a stunning century from Sanju Samson. MI's batting failed to live up to their expectations as CSK spinners including Akeal Hosein ripped apart their rivals.

With GT coming to the town, CSK will be raring to register yet another win but Dhoni's participation remains a mystery. As per reports, the former skipper is fully fit to play but is said to have delayed his comeback. Furthermore, 'MSD' has informed the team management that he would not like to disturb the winning combination just to accommodate him in the side.

On the eve of the match against GT, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, said: “He’s (Dhoni) is progressing well. He’s on the road to recovery and doing everything that’s being asked of him.”

CSK occupy fifth spot on the points table despite the initial stutter. They have amassed six points from seven matches (three wins and four losses).

Related Content
CSK vs GT Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Chennai fans might have to wait another game before MS Dhoni returns to the side. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
CSK Vs GT LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
MS Dhoni batting for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. - | Photo: File
MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Is MS Dhoni Playing In Today’s Match At Wankhede Stadium?
MS Dhoni during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. - PTI
SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Is MS Dhoni Playing Today's Match In Hyderabad?
MS Dhoni during a practice session on the eve of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. - PTI
CSK Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Why Is MS Dhoni Not Playing Today In Chennai?
Related Content

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026: Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Urvil Patel, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Zakary Foulkes, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Vs GT LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

  2. Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Hyderabad Require A Convicing Win To Qualify For Play-Offs

  3. IPL 2026: Pat Cummins Raves About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Calls 'My New Favourite Player'

  4. IPL Dispatch: Ngidi Suffers Scary Head Injury; Captain Cummins Takes Charge For SRH

  5. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs DEN Highlights, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu’s Win Goes In Vain As India Women Go Down 2–3 To Denmark

  4. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AAP Exodus Exposes Anti-Defection Contradiction

  2. Day In Pics: April 25, 2026

  3. ED Raids Nine Locations In West Bengal In PDS Wheat Diversion Money Laundering Case

  4. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  5. Bengal Elections 2026: CPI(M) Bets Heavily On Their Young Turks For Comeback In The State

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  2. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  3. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  4. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  5. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

World News

  1. Araghchi Leaves, Talks Stall: Trump Cancels Envoys’ Pakistan Visit

  2. US Republicans Introduce Bill To Pause H-1B Visa Programme

  3. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. In Photos: Uruguay Carnival

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio

  2. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  3. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  4. DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

  5. Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn

  6. Nepal Vs UAE Highlights, CWC League 2 2026: Rhinos Register 37-Run Victory Against Emiratis

  7. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  8. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance