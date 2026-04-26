CSK Vs GT, IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play Today For Chennai Super Kings?

Summary of this article
All eyes will be CSK's playing XI when they take on GT
Dhoni's participation remains a mystery despite reports of him recovering
CSK coach Fleming had said that Dhoni is 'recovering well'
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium with the hosts in superb form coming into this Indian Premier League fixture. Any CSK fixture is incomplete without the suspense around MS Dhoni and his return to the playing XI.
CSK beat MI in their previous game in what was a one-sided affair. Ruturaj Gaikwad's men secured a 103-run victory thanks to a stunning century from Sanju Samson. MI's batting failed to live up to their expectations as CSK spinners including Akeal Hosein ripped apart their rivals.
With GT coming to the town, CSK will be raring to register yet another win but Dhoni's participation remains a mystery. As per reports, the former skipper is fully fit to play but is said to have delayed his comeback. Furthermore, 'MSD' has informed the team management that he would not like to disturb the winning combination just to accommodate him in the side.
On the eve of the match against GT, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, said: “He’s (Dhoni) is progressing well. He’s on the road to recovery and doing everything that’s being asked of him.”
CSK occupy fifth spot on the points table despite the initial stutter. They have amassed six points from seven matches (three wins and four losses).
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026: Squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Urvil Patel, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Zakary Foulkes, Akash Madhwal, Aman Khan, Ramakrishna Ghosh
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma