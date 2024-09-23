Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith Sings Bumrah Praises Ahead Of Blockbuster Test Series

Australia’s ever-reliant Test batter Steve Smith sang praises for Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy, calling the 30-year-old the best fast bowler across all formats

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Match
IND vs BAN, 1st Test Match-Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Australia’s ever-reliant Test batter Steve Smith sang praises for Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy, calling the 30-year-old the best fast bowler across all formats. (More Cricket News)

The five-match blockbuster Test series between India and Australia will get underway at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 22. 

India, will go into the series, fairly confident after winning the last two series Down Under.

If India will achieve the ever-remarkable three-peat, Bumrah’s skill, ability, and all-round bowling game will be relied upon in Australia. 

"He's a wonderful bowler, whether I face him with the new ball, slightly older ball, or even the old ball. He's got great skills with all of them. He's a great bowler, arguably the best fast bowler across the three formats. It's always going to be a challenge," Smith was quoted as saying by PTI.

The 35-year-old has been recently opening for Australia, and could be handed the same role against India.

Smith, who has 109 Test caps for Australia is expected to cross the 10,000-run mark in the series, having already made 9,685 runs in the longest format of the game. 

While on the other hand, Bumrah has been sensational for India, since his debut in 2018, picking 164 wickets in just 37 Test matches.

