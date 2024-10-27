Cricket

Bengal Vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Toss Delayed On Day 2; Check Kolkata Weather Forecast

Bengal's second-round match against Bihar was also abandoned with a ball being bowled due to rain. The match was played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani

bengal cricket team X CABCricket
Bengal cricket team in Ranji Trophy. Photo: X | CABCricket
info_icon

The first day of the Elite Group C round three match between Bengal and Kerala in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 was washed out due to heavy rain at the Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata. (More Cricket News)

The conditions are similar on the second day as well and the timings for the toss are not confirmed. Both teams are stationed at their hotels and ground staff are trying their best to save the four-day match.

The main attraction for the match is Kerala's Sanju Samson and Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran and Wriddhiman Saha. Sachin Baby is leading the Kerala side which has players like Baba Aparajith and Rohan Kunnummal in it.

Kerala are second in the points table in Elite Group C with one win and one draw after the second-round matches.

Now, this match against Kerala is also going towards abandonment due to incessant rain. But, we still have two more days left in the game after today and both teams are hopeful of some play before they move to the fourth round.

Now, this match against Kerala is also going towards abandonment due to incessant rain. But, we still have two more days left in the game after today and both teams are hopeful of some play before they move to the fourth round.

Bengal Vs Kerala, Elite Group C - Weather Forecast

There is hope that the match might start today since the sky looks clear and the rain has stopped. However, clouds may return, which could delay the match for a longer period. According to AccuWeather, hazy sunshine is expected, allowing for the planned schedule to proceed.

Bengal Vs Kerala, Elite Group C - Full Squads

Bengal: Sudip Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar(c), Abishek Porel(w), Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Kaif, Mukesh Kumar, Aamir Gani, Pradipta Pramanik, Yudhajit Guha, Shuvam Dey, Rishav Vivek, Avilin Ghosh, Rohit Kumar

Kerala: Vathsal Govind, Rohan Kunnummal, Baba Aparajith, Sachin Baby(c), Sanju Samson(w), Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Aditya Sarwate, Basil Thampi, KM Asif, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Salman Nizar, Vishnu Vinod, Fazil Fanoos, Krishna Prasad

