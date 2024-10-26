Harshit Rana, who bowled at brisk pace got rid of opener Subham Mandal (0) and Abhishek Thakuri (0) in a space of three deliveries in his third over. Photo: X/ @CricCrazyJohns

Harshit Rana, who bowled at brisk pace got rid of opener Subham Mandal (0) and Abhishek Thakuri (0) in a space of three deliveries in his third over. Photo: X/ @CricCrazyJohns