India's Jersey Sponsorship: BCCI Revises Base Price, Likely To Earn Over 400 Crore Rupees - Report

New base price is likely to be worth around INR 3.5 crore (bilateral) and INR 1.5 crore (multilateral) per match
Dream11's exit as jersey sponsor was triggered by the Online Gaming Act, 2025
New tender period likely to cover 130 matches, including T20 WC 2026 and ODI WC 2027
Days ahead of the start of the ACC Asia Cup 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly revised its base price for jersey sponsorship. India are the defending champions.
The new reserve price is set at 3.5 crore rupees for bilateral matches and 1.5 crore for multilateral fixtures, according to a Cricbuzz report, slightly higher than the previous rates paid by Dream11.
This adjustment reflects a greater exposure jersey sponsors receive during bilateral games, where their logos appear prominently on the players' chests, as compared to international tournaments organised by the ICC and ACC, where branding is limited to the sleeves.
The sponsorship tender covers a three-year period, added the report. During this period, the Indian team is expected to play around 130 matches, including the T20 World Cup in 2026 and the ODI World Cup in 2027.
Jersey Sponsorship Set To Earn 400 Crores, Bidding Starts Sept 16
Based on this revised pricing, the Indian cricket board could potentially earn over 400 crore rupees, though the final figure may be higher depending on the bidding outcome.
The bidding process is scheduled for September 16, which means the new sponsor will not be onboarded before the Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates, starting September 9. BCCI has ruled out any interim arrangement.
As reported earlier, certain categories, including gaming, betting, crypto, tobacco, and several consumer goods sectors, are barred from bidding due to potential conflicts with existing sponsors.
Dream11's exit was prompted by regulatory changes under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which restricts real-money gaming operations in India. This development has opened the door for new contenders in a high-stakes sponsorship landscape.