India's Jersey Sponsorship: BCCI Revises Base Price, Likely To Earn Over 400 Crore Rupees - Report

India's cricket jersey sponsorship enters a new era as BCCI resets the stakes. However, the new sponsor will only be onboarded post-Asia Cup 2025, as the board rules out interim deals. Read report

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indias Jersey Sponsorship: BCCI Revises Base Price, Likely To Earn Over 400 Crore Rupees - Report
India's former jersey sponsor Dream11 has terminated the deal due to the Online Gaming Act 2025. | Photo: File/AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • New base price is likely to be worth around INR 3.5 crore (bilateral) and INR 1.5 crore (multilateral) per match

  • Dream11's exit as jersey sponsor was triggered by the Online Gaming Act, 2025

  • New tender period likely to cover 130 matches, including T20 WC 2026 and ODI WC 2027

Days ahead of the start of the ACC Asia Cup 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly revised its base price for jersey sponsorship. India are the defending champions.

The new reserve price is set at 3.5 crore rupees for bilateral matches and 1.5 crore for multilateral fixtures, according to a Cricbuzz report, slightly higher than the previous rates paid by Dream11.

This adjustment reflects a greater exposure jersey sponsors receive during bilateral games, where their logos appear prominently on the players' chests, as compared to international tournaments organised by the ICC and ACC, where branding is limited to the sleeves.

The sponsorship tender covers a three-year period, added the report. During this period, the Indian team is expected to play around 130 matches, including the T20 World Cup in 2026 and the ODI World Cup in 2027.

Jersey Sponsorship Set To Earn 400 Crores, Bidding Starts Sept 16

Based on this revised pricing, the Indian cricket board could potentially earn over 400 crore rupees, though the final figure may be higher depending on the bidding outcome.

Related Content
Related Content

The bidding process is scheduled for September 16, which means the new sponsor will not be onboarded before the Asia Cup 2025 in the United Arab Emirates, starting September 9. BCCI has ruled out any interim arrangement.

As reported earlier, certain categories, including gaming, betting, crypto, tobacco, and several consumer goods sectors, are barred from bidding due to potential conflicts with existing sponsors.

Dream11's exit was prompted by regulatory changes under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which restricts real-money gaming operations in India. This development has opened the door for new contenders in a high-stakes sponsorship landscape.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Three Lions Seek To Bounce Back At Lord’s

  2. Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals Live Score, Day 1 Blog: Ruturaj Gaikwad Scores 150 For West Zone, Tanush Gotian Nears 50

  3. Sikhar Dhawan Summoned By ED After Suresh Raina In Illegal Betting App Case

  4. Shreyas Iyer Returns In Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: West Zone Vs Central Zone Clash Begins In Bengaluru

  5. England Vs South Africa ODIs: Eoin Morgan Urges ENG To Include Sam Curran

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Karolina Muchova Vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Returns To Flushing Meadows Semi-Final

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails To Semis With Straight-Set Win – Data Debrief

  3. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri, Michael Venus Battle Past Mektic-Ram To Seal Semi-Final Spot

  4. Sinner Through To US Open Semis After Musetti Demolition

  5. US Open: Osaka Sets Up Final Four Clash Against Anisimova

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. GST Council Clears Two-Slab GST Reform, Changes May Lead To Revenue Loss Of Rs 93,000 Crore

  3. Day In Pics: September 03, 2025

  4. Night-Vision Drones To Combat Rising Man-Elephant Fatalities In Ranchi

  5. IMD Forecast: Rainfall To Ease In Delhi-NCR, Heavy Showers Likely In Himachal And Arunachal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  2. Singapore PM Wong Reaches Delhi For Three-Day Trip

  3. Xi Jinping Calls China’s Rise ‘Unstoppable’ As PLA Unveils Hypersonic, Nuclear Missiles

  4. Putin Offers Conditional Meeting with Zelenskyy, Says War Is About Protecting People’s Rights, Not Territory

  5. Israeli Drones Drop Grenades Near UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon, UNIFIL Reports

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab Floods 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Vicky Kaushal Send Prayers And Strength To Victims

  2. Two Security Personnel Killed, One Injured In Jharkhand Encounter With Maoists

  3. Congress Claims GST Overhaul As ‘GST 1.5’, Says Wait For 'True GST 2.0' Continues

  4. September 4, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces

  5. Modi Hails GST Council Reforms As 'Next-Generation' Step, Opposition Questions The Delay

  6. South Zone Vs North Zone Live Streaming, Duleep Trophy 2025 Semifinal: Preview, Team News, When And Where To Watch

  7. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

  8. Lokah Box Office Collection Day 7: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide