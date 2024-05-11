Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are now gearing up for the final match in the five-match T20I series. Here's how, when and where you can watch the match live

X | Bangladesh Cricket
Bangladesh cricket team celebrates their win over Zimbabwe in the 4th T20I match on May 10, Friday 2024. Photo: X | Bangladesh Cricket
Bangladesh cricket team after taking an unassailable 4-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe is looking for a clean sweep as the fifth and final match takes place on May 11, Sunday at the Sher-E-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. (More Cricket News)

Across the four matches team Bangladesh led by Najmul Hossain Shanto has thoroughly prepared for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The batting prowess of Tanzid Hasan (52 off 37 balls) and Soumya Sarkar (41 off 34 balls), coupled with brilliant bowling of the fast pacer Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan taking 3 and 4 wickets respectively clinched a 9-run victory in the 4th T20I match against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have been suffering defeat in all aspects during their tour to Bangladesh. Sikandar Raza's side got close to the victory stage several times, but over the course of four matches failed to do enough to overpower the Bengal Tigers.

Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe T20I head-to-head

Total Matches Played: 24

Bangladesh: 17

Zimbabwe: 7

No Result: 0

When to watch Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I?

The Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on May 12, Sunday at 9:30 am IST.

Where to watch Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I match?

The five-match BAN vs ZIM T20I series will be available for live streaming on the FanCode website and app. However, there won't be any telecast on any Indian channels.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Soumya Sarkar.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams.

