Bangladesh Vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Preview And When, Where To Watch Mirpur Match

Bangladesh face West Indies in 2nd ODI on October 21
Bangladesh lead the series 1-0 after a 74-run win
Bangladesh vs West Indies available on FanCode
Bangladesh will face the West Indies in the second ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.
The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0, having secured a commanding 74-run win in the opening encounter. Rishad Hossain’s career-best six-wicket haul dismantled the West Indies batting line-up on a testing Mirpur pitch.
Bangladesh started the series strongly. Rishad Hossain spun the visitors into submission as West Indies' batting faltered after a 51-run opening partnership between Brandon King and Alick Athanaze. However, Hossain's introduction broke their rhythm, and the Caribbean side collapsed to just 133 runs.
Bangladesh’s bowlers delivered their plans effectively in the first match, and the hosts will aim to build on this performance. The spin-friendly conditions at Mirpur will aid their bowling skills, but disciplined batting partnerships also hold significance.
Bangladesh's top order has appeared vulnerable on this surface. Middle-order batsmen must step up, with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Saif Hassan as key players.
The hosts also possess considerable bowling depth. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed is in contention, joining Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hossad Hossain, bolstering their spinning strength.
West Indies, meanwhile, need an effective response in this second match, or their series hopes will fade. Their pace attack showed moments of rhythm, but the middle overs proved challenging. A composed batting display and neutralising Bangladesh's spin pressure will be essential for the tourists.
Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI – Full Squads
Bangladesh: Jaker Ali (wk), Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan (wk), Tanzid Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed.
West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Amir Jangoo (wk), Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Romario Shephard, Jediah Blades, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.
Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI – Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI being played?
The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. The match in Shere Bangla National Stadium will be played from 1:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI live?
The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.