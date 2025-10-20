Bangladesh Vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Preview And When, Where To Watch Mirpur Match

Bangladesh host West Indies in the second ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium on October 19. Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh vs West Indies live streaming 2nd ODI 2025 Preview When Where To Watch Mirpur Match
Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain celebrates a wicket with his teammates during the first ODI match against West Indies at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on October 18, 2025. | Photo: X/BCBtigers
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh face West Indies in 2nd ODI on October 21

  • Bangladesh lead the series 1-0 after a 74-run win

  • Bangladesh vs West Indies available on FanCode

Bangladesh will face the West Indies in the second ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0, having secured a commanding 74-run win in the opening encounter. Rishad Hossain’s career-best six-wicket haul dismantled the West Indies batting line-up on a testing Mirpur pitch.

Bangladesh started the series strongly. Rishad Hossain spun the visitors into submission as West Indies' batting faltered after a 51-run opening partnership between Brandon King and Alick Athanaze. However, Hossain's introduction broke their rhythm, and the Caribbean side collapsed to just 133 runs.

Bangladesh’s bowlers delivered their plans effectively in the first match, and the hosts will aim to build on this performance. The spin-friendly conditions at Mirpur will aid their bowling skills, but disciplined batting partnerships also hold significance.

Bangladesh's top order has appeared vulnerable on this surface. Middle-order batsmen must step up, with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Saif Hassan as key players.

The hosts also possess considerable bowling depth. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed is in contention, joining Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hossad Hossain, bolstering their spinning strength.

West Indies, meanwhile, need an effective response in this second match, or their series hopes will fade. Their pace attack showed moments of rhythm, but the middle overs proved challenging. A composed batting display and neutralising Bangladesh's spin pressure will be essential for the tourists.

Related Content
Related Content

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI – Full Squads

Bangladesh: Jaker Ali (wk), Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan (wk), Tanzid Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Amir Jangoo (wk), Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Romario Shephard, Jediah Blades, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI – Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI being played?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. The match in Shere Bangla National Stadium will be played from 1:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI live?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Women's World Cup: BAN-W Send Back Big Fish Athapaththu | SL-W 73/2 (13)

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Shan Masood Holding Innings Together | PAK 200/3 (70)

  3. Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, One-Off Test Day 1: ZIM Bowlers On Fire In Harare | AFG 106/5 (24)

  4. New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I: ENG Beat NZ By 65 Runs, Take 1-0 Lead In Series

  5. Who Is Asif Afridi, 38-Year-Old Making Debut In Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. GRAP 2 Restrictions Imposed In Delhi Ahead Of Diwali As AQI Nears ‘Very Poor’ Category

  4. A Daylight Heist At Paris' Louvre Museum Has Left The Art World Reeling

  5. The Mayo College Sesquicentennial 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. The Enemy’s Enemy: How India Is Rebuilding Ties With Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

  2. Dogs Celebrated, Loyalties Honoured: Nepal’s Kukur Tihar Festival

  3. Israel Closes Rafah Border Amid US Warning Of Hamas Attack

  4. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Sends 7,200 Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike