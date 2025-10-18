Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: BAN Face Struggling WI

Bangladesh vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies on Saturday, 18 October, at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Both teams are eager to claim crucial ranking points on the road to automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup. Bangladesh, recovering from a 3-0 ODI series loss to Afghanistan and a poor Champions Trophy 2025 showing, will rely on Mehidy Hasan Miraz to rally the side at home.
West Indies, led by Shai Hope, arrive determined to bounce back after a recent whitewash against India and will be keen to assert themselves in the white-ball format. Historically, the sides are evenly matched, each having won six bilateral ODI series, promising an exciting opener in Dhaka.
Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Toss Update And Playing XIs
West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field first against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales
Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Squads
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Amir Jangoo, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Alick Athanaze, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jediah Blades, Ackeem Auguste
