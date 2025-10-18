Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: BAN Face Struggling WI

Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Get ball-by-ball commentary and live updates for the first ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies on Saturday, 18 October, at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Bangladesh earlier defeated West Indies in the first two ODIs convincingly.
info_icon

Bangladesh vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies on Saturday, 18 October, at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Both teams are eager to claim crucial ranking points on the road to automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup. Bangladesh, recovering from a 3-0 ODI series loss to Afghanistan and a poor Champions Trophy 2025 showing, will rely on Mehidy Hasan Miraz to rally the side at home.

West Indies, led by Shai Hope, arrive determined to bounce back after a recent whitewash against India and will be keen to assert themselves in the white-ball format. Historically, the sides are evenly matched, each having won six bilateral ODI series, promising an exciting opener in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Toss Update And Playing XIs

West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field first against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Squads

Related Content
Related Content

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Amir Jangoo, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Alick Athanaze, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Jediah Blades, Ackeem Auguste

Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Live Streaming

Live streaming of the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Rain Stops Play After NZ Bowlers' Dominance | ENG 110/5 (16.2)

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: BAN Face Struggling WI

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 4 Updates: Rinku Singh Hits Century For UP

  4. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike

  5. India Vs Australia 2025: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Sweat It Out In Nets Ahead Of 1st ODI - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  3. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  4. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  5. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

  2. How Indian Universities Are Clamping Down Free Speech On Their Campuses

  3. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  4. Day In Pics: October 17, 2025

  5. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Hamas Reaffirms Commitment To Ceasefire As Delays In Returning Hostages’ Bodies Fray Nerves

  2. Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Signals Readiness For ‘Two-Front War,’ Citing India Amid Taliban Conflict

  3. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  4. Iran Condemns Ongoing Israeli Attacks In Lebanon As ‘Ceasefire Violation’

  5. Putin-Trump Summit May Happen Within Two Weeks, But There's A Lot To Do First: Kremlin

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  3. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  4. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  5. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  6. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  7. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike

  8. Thanal OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Atharvaa Murali, Lavanya Tripathi’s Tamil Action Thriller