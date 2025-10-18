Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: BAN Face Struggling WI

Bangladesh vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between Bangladesh and West Indies on Saturday, 18 October, at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Both teams are eager to claim crucial ranking points on the road to automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup. Bangladesh, recovering from a 3-0 ODI series loss to Afghanistan and a poor Champions Trophy 2025 showing, will rely on Mehidy Hasan Miraz to rally the side at home.