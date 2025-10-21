BAN Vs WI 2nd ODI: West Indies Use No Pacers Throughout 50 Overs; A First In International Cricket

West Indies have scripted history by becoming the first team in international cricket to not use a single over of pace throughout the 50 overs in a Men's ODI match

Rohan Mukherjee
BAN Vs WI 2nd ODI Match at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka Photo: X/BCB
  • West Indies use no pace bowler in the 1st innings of their 2nd ODI against Bangladesh

  • Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie and Alick Athanaze register impressive bowling figures

  • West Indies require 214 for the win

The West Indies have become the first side in international cricket history to not use a single over of pace in a Men's ODI match. This took place during the 1st innings of their 2nd ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere-E-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh, who gained a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series a few days ago, had won the toss and elected to bat first. West Indies, after losing the 1st ODI by 74 runs, are looking to stage a strong fightback in the on-going 2nd ODI match and level the series 1-1.

The visitors, coming on the back of a 2-0 Test series defeat in India earlier this month, used a very indifferent tactic against Bangladesh in the 1st innings of the match.

The Shai Hope-led West Indies team did not use a single pacer against Bangladesh throughout the course of the 50-overs. All of the overs were divided between spin bowlers and it will be fair to say that they pulled off a great job in Dhaka.

Bangladesh were absolutely baffled by this tactic and were restricted for a score of just 213, but what was more impressive was the bowling figures of all the 5 spinners.

Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Khary Pierre and Alick Athanaze, all had economy rates of less than 4.5 runs per over. Gudakesh Motie, who had figures of 65/3, bowled the most expensive spell, conceding 6.50 runs per over, but he was also the one to take the most wickets.

Alick Athanaze was perhaps the best West Indies bowler in the 1st innings. He went for just 1.4 runs every over, bowled 3 impressive maidens and collected the important wickets of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahidul Hasan Miraz. Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre and Roston Chase might not have been in the wickets, but they shared only 128 runs between them.

This was only the first time ever in a Men's ODI match that a team used spin bowlers for every single over. Before this, only Sri Lanka had bowled the maximum overs of spin (44) in an ODI innings, that too, on 3 different occasions against West Indies 1996, New Zealand in 1998 and Australia in 2004.

The Windies are currently chasing 214 runs to stay alive in the ODI series and go into the 3rd ODI with renewed confidence.

Published At:
